Clemson, SC

#STRecruiting: CB Omillio Agard excited about Saturday’s visit to #Clemson

Saturday will be Clemson’s major junior day event for January and the Tigers are bringing in around 25 of their top targets for the 2024 class. One of those is highly regarded CB Omillio Agard (6-0 170) of Philadelphia. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and corners coach Mike Reed made Agard one of their early summer offers after seeing him in camp, but they’ve known him a lot longer.
CLEMSON, SC
#STRecruiting: Two more visits for Franks this weekend, then it’s time to get down to a decision

Greenville High OG Blake Franks (6-5 310) attended the USC junior day last Saturday, and actually stayed over until Sunday. This weekend he’s going to double up on the fun. Saturday he and his father will be at Clemson. Sunday he and his mother are going to visit Auburn. Those two visits will be the last ones for Franks. He will spend some of February trying to make his decision with USC and Clemson the two primary choices at this point.
CLEMSON, SC

