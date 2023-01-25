Greenville High OG Blake Franks (6-5 310) attended the USC junior day last Saturday, and actually stayed over until Sunday. This weekend he’s going to double up on the fun. Saturday he and his father will be at Clemson. Sunday he and his mother are going to visit Auburn. Those two visits will be the last ones for Franks. He will spend some of February trying to make his decision with USC and Clemson the two primary choices at this point.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO