ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Selena Gomez responds to dating rumors; Flo Rida wins $82M lawsuit; more: Buzz

Selena Gomez is not dating Syracuse University alumnus Drew Taggart, responding to the romance rumors with an Instagram Story showing a lonely hill in a black-and-white photo. “I like being alone too much,” Gomez wrote Thursday, along with the hashtag #iamsingle. Multiple publications said Gomez, 30, was in a relationship with Taggart, one-half of the DJ duo The Chainsmokers, after they were spotted bowling together in New York City on Sunday. An eyewitness claimed they were “making out” and sources said they were in a “casual and very low-key” relationship, but it doesn’t look like they’re getting any “Closer.” Taggart, who graduated from SU’s Visual and Performing Arts school in 2012, has previously been linked to models including Chantel Jeffries and Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.
SYRACUSE, NY
Vibe

Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts

Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
Black Enterprise

50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial

50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Complex

Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets

Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best

Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Strikes $200M-Plus Deal To Sell Music Catalog Assets

Dr. Dre stands to make over $200 million by selling a piece of his decorated catalog. According to Billboard, the legendary producer is closing in on two separate deals to offload a share of music income streams and other assets to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group. The deals, which...
hypebeast.com

Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell

Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
Grazia USA

Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy