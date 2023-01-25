Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
Selena Gomez responds to dating rumors; Flo Rida wins $82M lawsuit; more: Buzz
Selena Gomez is not dating Syracuse University alumnus Drew Taggart, responding to the romance rumors with an Instagram Story showing a lonely hill in a black-and-white photo. “I like being alone too much,” Gomez wrote Thursday, along with the hashtag #iamsingle. Multiple publications said Gomez, 30, was in a relationship with Taggart, one-half of the DJ duo The Chainsmokers, after they were spotted bowling together in New York City on Sunday. An eyewitness claimed they were “making out” and sources said they were in a “casual and very low-key” relationship, but it doesn’t look like they’re getting any “Closer.” Taggart, who graduated from SU’s Visual and Performing Arts school in 2012, has previously been linked to models including Chantel Jeffries and Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.
Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts
Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
Fans Are Using AI to Make Their Favorite Pop Stars Sing Whatever They Want
What if you could hear your favorite pop star sing literally anything you want?. Some fans are making that a reality using AI technology to make it sound like stars such as Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are singing covers of songs by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Normani and more.
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
Three The Fine Way: Nia Long, Lauren London & Yung Miami Set Off Swoonami At ’You People’ Premiere
Lauren London, Nia Long, and Yung Miami command the carpet at star-studded 'You People' premiere in Los Angeles
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Julian Sands: Brother of missing actor has said his goodbyes
The brother of British actor Julian Sands has said he has come to terms with the fact "he has gone". Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles. His brother Nick, who lives in Gargrave,...
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z Were ‘Going at It’ While Recording ‘I Love the Dough’
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z had a relationship dating back to before they were rappers. Once Jay-Z had become a rapper, the two teamed up for the song 'I Love the Dough.'
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best
Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
Dr. Dre Strikes $200M-Plus Deal To Sell Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre stands to make over $200 million by selling a piece of his decorated catalog. According to Billboard, the legendary producer is closing in on two separate deals to offload a share of music income streams and other assets to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group. The deals, which...
Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell
Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Lil Wayne’s New Artist, Drizzy P Makes a Statement in His Latest Freestyle
Drizzy P, Young Money’s new artist starts the year off the right way by freestyling over insane beats with the Most Energetic Entertainer, Manni Supreme on Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, Hot 107.9. To give a little history about the rapper, it wasn’t until Drizzy P’s senior year of High School in 2020, that he […]
