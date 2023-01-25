Read full article on original website
Related
signalscv.com
Missing person Lance Theodore Stone located by LASD
The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has located missing person Lance Theodore Stone, the LASD announced early Friday morning. The Missing Persons Unit originally requested the public’s help in locating Stone, who was reported as missing, on Tuesday. Stone, 27, of Kern County,...
Bakersfield Police Department investigates connected robberies
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is investigating a robbery in Southwest Bakersfield that appears to be connected to an additional robbery near Pumpkin Center.
Deputies find $35,000 stolen generator in Tulare County, arrests made
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday for transporting a generator worth $35,000 deputies say was stolen. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information about a stolen Mobil generator that was being moved from Los Angeles County. Authorities then set up surveillance detail along the Highway 99 […]
Man found guilty of DUI, hit-and-run in crash that paralyzed teen girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Friday convicted a man of all charges in connection with a drunken driving crash that seriously injured two girls — paralyzing one — on Christmas Day 2018. Mark Gallegos, 23, is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 28 and faces up to 16 years in prison. A prosecutor […]
Bakersfield Now
Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
Murder charge filed in Wasco State Prison strangulation death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against a man accused of strangling his cellmate at Wasco State Prison, court records show. Eugene Harlan Stroud, 45, was charged Jan. 12 and is due in court Thursday for his formal arraignment. On March 15, Stroud’s cellmate, Scott James Gunter, 59, was […]
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
signalscv.com
LASD issues update on missing person
The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released an update on the physical appearance of missing person Lance Theodore Stone on Wednesday night. The update released by the Sheriff’s Department said Stone recently shaved off his hair on his face and head. The department provided...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Elderly woman held at gunpoint while suspects robbed home
Two men broke into a southwest Bakersfield home and held an elderly woman at gunpoint while stealing her valuables — an incident with overtones similar to another robbery investigation that happened earlier this month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The suspects, described as Black men wearing dark ski...
Ex-BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Evan Demestihas, former assistant chief with the Bakersfield Police Department, had a hearing Friday morning after being charged with driving under the influence. He is on administrative leave, the department confirmed. Court records show Demestihas’ next hearing is scheduled Feb. 16. He’s charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI. Charges were […]
2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
Teens allegedly crash reported stolen vehicle into parked vehicle, 1 arrest made
Update (1/26): Witness statements helped investigators from the California Highway Patrol and Bakersfield Police Department locate one of the boys involved in the hit and run crash, according to CHP. Officials’ investigation and community help pointed them to a nearby apartment complex where they located and arrested the alleged driver of the stolen Hyundai Sonata. […]
The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
kernvalleysun.com
KCSO warns locals about new phone scam
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn the public about a phone scam targeting individuals in Kern County. At this time, residents are reporting that they are receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be Undersheriff Larry McCurtain, notifying about a gun buyback program or an anonymous gun drive. This is a scam. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is not involved in any sort of gun drive.
Lisa Core case confirmed for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Friday said they are ready for trial in the case of a woman charged with two counts of murder for allegedly driving while impaired in a crash that killed two siblings. The next hearing in the case against Lisa Core is scheduled for Feb. 6 to see if a […]
Ridgecrest man found guilty of murder in neighbor’s shooting death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man who fatally shot his neighbor and attempted to shoot his wife — but the gun jammed — was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to court records. Jose Romero, 67, faces up to 75 years to life in prison at his Feb. 27 sentencing. […]
Bakersfield Californian
Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion
A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
Man brandished firearm at victim arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man who allegedly brandished a firearm at a victim during a verbal dispute in Porterville is now under arrest, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they responded to the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue Sunday around 8:30 a.m. regarding a person brandishing a firearm. During this investigation, […]
KMPH.com
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
Comments / 0