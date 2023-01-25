The Shelby JV boys basketball team had a rough start to the busy week, losing a lopsided game in Browning 25-71 on Tuesday. We had yet another player go down with a foot injury, a few injuries throughout the program have resulted in lineup and personnel changes on both the JV and Varsity squads. When we play with our full JV roster we are pretty competitive with the larger schools, but quarter limits make it with limited depth. The boys are jumping all in with next man up and working to improve day-to-day and week-to-week. Scoring for the Coyotes: Enrico Gandini, 6, Kody Standiford, 5, Tyler Hansen, 5, Kobe Hooker, 4, Brendan Clark, 3 and Bryson Deeble, 2.

SHELBY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO