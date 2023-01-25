Read full article on original website
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Wolves hold off Conrad on home court
The Cut Bank Lady Wolves built a 12-point lead by halftime and held off a Conrad rally for a 48-41 conference win at home Saturday. Senior Madison Baker led Cut Bank with 12 points, and fellow senior Kendra Spotted Bear scored 10 for the Lady Wolves. Cut Bank was up...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Coyotes wrangle Cowboys, fall to Rocky Boy
The Shelby boys basketball team split a pair of conference games this weekend, defeating Conrad 64-41 but losing to the Rocky Boy Stars, 58-48. The Coyotes also played Browning on Tuesday and lost 65-30. Last Tuesday the Coyotes traveled to Browning and ran into a tough team. Shelby held their...
Flathead Beacon
Prep Basketball Rankings Jan. 25
The Class B state boys and girls tournaments will be played in Great Falls in mid-March, but make no mistake: The road to the championships runs through Bigfork. The Valkyries (12-0) have held the top spot in the girls rankings all season, thanks to a dominant run in which they are outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 50 points per game. Only three teams have scored more than 20 points against them, and the outlier was 46 by future Class A rival Columbia Falls — merely a 23-point Bigfork triumph.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Runnin’ Indians earn key league wins
The Runnin’ Indians basketball team added a pair of home game wins to their record last week, topping Columbia Falls in an overtime game, 83-79, on Friday. Having beaten the conference leader, they went on to whack Whitefish at the Tipi Dome on Saturday, 65-40. “That was a battle,”...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Refiners rally in pair of losses
Sunburst Lady Refiners lost two games last week, dropping a close game to Power/Dutton/Brady 50-46, and then at home to Cascade, 80-67. Sunburst fell behind 13-7 in the first quarter, but fought back in the second to take a 26-25 lead at the half. The Refiners extended the lead through the third, leading 35-3. Sunburst couldn’t hang on in the fourth, losing 50-46.
Lake County Leader
Knight brings home pro rodeo championship
Charlo’s Abigail Knight left very little doubt in the rodeo arena in Great Falls, winning two rounds of barrel racing and winning herself both the overall and average championship at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, held Jan. 12-14. “I have been rodeoing since I was four and did...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Warriors top Valier
The Lady Warriors basketball team made a debut appearance against the Lady Indians JV team at the Heart Butte gym on Thursday, Jan. 19, but came up short on the 56-31 score. “We lost that game by 13, I believe, but the girls played real well,” Coach Corey Morgan Jr. said of the all-Blackfeet contest. “We’ve been working on strengthening our man-to-man, and I thought they did well.”
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Refiners go 1-1 over critical league stretch
Last weekend the Sunburst boys basketball team had two very important conference games. On Thursday, they traveled down to Dutton to face the Diamondbacks, and defeated them 54-36. Saturday the Refiners hosted the Cascade Badgers, and lost a heart breaker 61-59. The previous conference game with them was postponed, so...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Warriors notch two more victories
The Heart Butte Warriors basketball team had an easy time of things in Valier last week, overwhelming the Panthers, 96-24, on Friday, Jan. 20. However, they had a tougher time of it on Thursday, Jan. 19, as they took on the Runnin’ Indian JVs at the home court in Heart Butte. A gym full of Blackfeet fans watched as the Warriors put the game away, 80-40.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Coyotes take tough loss at Conrad; rout Rocky Boy
The Lady Coyotes played three games last week. Losing to Browning 64-30 and Conrad 39-37, and defeating Rocky Boy at home 46-23. At Browning the Coyotes came out and played well against one of the better teams in class A. The Coyotes had their best boxing out game of the season against a very long and athletic team.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
JV Coyotes go 2-1 in busy week
The Shelby JV boys basketball team had a rough start to the busy week, losing a lopsided game in Browning 25-71 on Tuesday. We had yet another player go down with a foot injury, a few injuries throughout the program have resulted in lineup and personnel changes on both the JV and Varsity squads. When we play with our full JV roster we are pretty competitive with the larger schools, but quarter limits make it with limited depth. The boys are jumping all in with next man up and working to improve day-to-day and week-to-week. Scoring for the Coyotes: Enrico Gandini, 6, Kody Standiford, 5, Tyler Hansen, 5, Kobe Hooker, 4, Brendan Clark, 3 and Bryson Deeble, 2.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Wolves wrestlers make podium at Lewistown
Haylee and Harley Fetters each finished fourth in their respective weight classes to lead the Cut Bank girls wrestlers to a 14th-place finish at the Fergus Girls Invite on Saturday at Lewistown. The event was loaded with class A and AA schools. The Lady Wolves finished two points behind Browning...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Are big cats prowling Cut Bank?
There have been rumblings of mountain lion activity around the Cut Bank area this winter, though Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff said there have been no confirmed sightings. This is Montana, however, and mountain lion activity is not uncommon. Capt. Dave Holland, a game warden based in Great Falls,...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
James Gregory Parker
Jim passed away suddenly at home in Shelby on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. A rosary was held at St. William’s Catholic Church in Shelby on Friday, Jan. 20. Funeral mass was held Saturday, Jan. 21 at St. William’s Church. James Gregory Parker was born March 29, 1951 to...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Friends of Extension award goes to Sunburst couple
At the annual MSU Toole County Extension Cropping Seminar I was able to honor this pair with the Friends of Extension award from Epsilon Sigma Phi (ESP), a professional organization within Extension. Korey and Wendy Fauque were selected as Friends of Extension at the state level. Their nomination was submitted at the national ESP level, and they were selected as winners.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Cut Bank animal rescue in need of volunteers, foster homes
Times have been tough, and tough times usually lead to a lot of abandoned dogs and cats. Animal rescues across the country are limited by several things, but caring foster homes are needed now more than ever. Quailwings Rescue of Cut Bank has been saving animals throughout Montana for years,...
