Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín’s next steps in 2023

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín started several new initiatives in 2022: the completion of the Hope Center to provide support for homeless people, a public safety task force, proposals for the 2023-2024 budget and more. While faced with obstacles such as a decreased budget and labor shortages, Arreguín looks forward to seeing the effects of these new initiatives. Key issues to be developed in 2023 include affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, budgeting and infrastructure development.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

High security deposits further Bay Area housing crisis

Tenants in the cities of Berkeley and Oakland have struggled to afford housing as a result of high security deposits that present a high initial barrier to renting. In Dec. 2022, assemblymember Matt Haney introduced Assembly Bill, or AB, 12, which ensures that security deposits do not exceed one month’s rent, overriding current limits that allow landlords to charge up to two months’ rent.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley to build new women’s sports facilities in push for equity

UC Berkeley is continuing their plan to demolish Clark Kerr Campus’ building 21. Chancellor Carol Christ announced a plan to build a beach volleyball facility next to the currently existing facility in 2018 as part of an effort to address issues surrounding gender equity in sports. The Levine-Fricke Softball...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Berkeley City Council discusses affordable housing requirements

Berkeley City Council heavily debated citywide affordable housing requirements at its weekly meeting Jan. 17. With intensive deliberations, the council approved item 21 with certain revisions proposed by staff. Along with other items, councilmembers voiced their support for a feasibility study that would determine a developers’ fee amount for smaller...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

‘A Thousand Minds on Fire’: University Press Books hosts final encore

After a closure lasting over two years, University Press Books has reopened for a final ‘encore.’. The bookstore, located at 2430 Bancroft Way and situated next to The Musical Offering cafe, was founded when Bill McClug, a former employee of Princeton University Press and the University of California Press, noticed that there were few venues to stock publications from university presses.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Berkeley

Catalytic converter thefts are becoming a growing problem in Berkeley, with incidents rising in number throughout the city. These valuable devices located in the exhaust systems of vehicles contain precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium. The thefts have become extremely common nationwide in recent years, as reported by The...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

'Wonderfully eclectic': Statistics professor emeritus Roger Purves dies at 87

Roger Purves, professor emeritus at the UC Berkeley Department of Statistics, recently died at the age of 87. Purves was known in the statistics department for his unique sense of humor, welcoming personality and impact on the teaching and curriculum at UC Berkeley. “I greatly admire Roger’s remarkable contributions to...

