Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín started several new initiatives in 2022: the completion of the Hope Center to provide support for homeless people, a public safety task force, proposals for the 2023-2024 budget and more. While faced with obstacles such as a decreased budget and labor shortages, Arreguín looks forward to seeing the effects of these new initiatives. Key issues to be developed in 2023 include affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, budgeting and infrastructure development.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO