Lake County Leader
Knight brings home pro rodeo championship
Charlo’s Abigail Knight left very little doubt in the rodeo arena in Great Falls, winning two rounds of barrel racing and winning herself both the overall and average championship at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, held Jan. 12-14. “I have been rodeoing since I was four and did...
Flathead Beacon
Prep Basketball Rankings Jan. 25
The Class B state boys and girls tournaments will be played in Great Falls in mid-March, but make no mistake: The road to the championships runs through Bigfork. The Valkyries (12-0) have held the top spot in the girls rankings all season, thanks to a dominant run in which they are outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 50 points per game. Only three teams have scored more than 20 points against them, and the outlier was 46 by future Class A rival Columbia Falls — merely a 23-point Bigfork triumph.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Refiners rally in pair of losses
Sunburst Lady Refiners lost two games last week, dropping a close game to Power/Dutton/Brady 50-46, and then at home to Cascade, 80-67. Sunburst fell behind 13-7 in the first quarter, but fought back in the second to take a 26-25 lead at the half. The Refiners extended the lead through the third, leading 35-3. Sunburst couldn’t hang on in the fourth, losing 50-46.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Browning girls sweep road swing
The Lady Indians basketball team fought two tough Northwestern A opponents in road games last week, knocking off Columbia Falls, 52-29, on Friday, Jan. 20. The Bulldogs were next, as they claimed a 65-40 win over Whitefish on Saturday. “I think we were tied at 22 at halftime,” Coach Darryl...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Warriors top Valier
The Lady Warriors basketball team made a debut appearance against the Lady Indians JV team at the Heart Butte gym on Thursday, Jan. 19, but came up short on the 56-31 score. “We lost that game by 13, I believe, but the girls played real well,” Coach Corey Morgan Jr. said of the all-Blackfeet contest. “We’ve been working on strengthening our man-to-man, and I thought they did well.”
cutbankpioneerpress.com
JV Coyotes go 2-1 in busy week
The Shelby JV boys basketball team had a rough start to the busy week, losing a lopsided game in Browning 25-71 on Tuesday. We had yet another player go down with a foot injury, a few injuries throughout the program have resulted in lineup and personnel changes on both the JV and Varsity squads. When we play with our full JV roster we are pretty competitive with the larger schools, but quarter limits make it with limited depth. The boys are jumping all in with next man up and working to improve day-to-day and week-to-week. Scoring for the Coyotes: Enrico Gandini, 6, Kody Standiford, 5, Tyler Hansen, 5, Kobe Hooker, 4, Brendan Clark, 3 and Bryson Deeble, 2.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Coyotes take tough loss at Conrad; rout Rocky Boy
The Lady Coyotes played three games last week. Losing to Browning 64-30 and Conrad 39-37, and defeating Rocky Boy at home 46-23. At Browning the Coyotes came out and played well against one of the better teams in class A. The Coyotes had their best boxing out game of the season against a very long and athletic team.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Refiners go 1-1 over critical league stretch
Last weekend the Sunburst boys basketball team had two very important conference games. On Thursday, they traveled down to Dutton to face the Diamondbacks, and defeated them 54-36. Saturday the Refiners hosted the Cascade Badgers, and lost a heart breaker 61-59. The previous conference game with them was postponed, so...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Warriors notch two more victories
The Heart Butte Warriors basketball team had an easy time of things in Valier last week, overwhelming the Panthers, 96-24, on Friday, Jan. 20. However, they had a tougher time of it on Thursday, Jan. 19, as they took on the Runnin’ Indian JVs at the home court in Heart Butte. A gym full of Blackfeet fans watched as the Warriors put the game away, 80-40.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Are big cats prowling Cut Bank?
There have been rumblings of mountain lion activity around the Cut Bank area this winter, though Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff said there have been no confirmed sightings. This is Montana, however, and mountain lion activity is not uncommon. Capt. Dave Holland, a game warden based in Great Falls,...
montanarightnow.com
Power issues at Showdown Montana has lifts shut down
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The lifts at Showdown Montana are not being loaded Thursday morning as they are experiencing power fluctuations. Crews at Showdown are working with the power company to check the power line to ensure there are no fallen trees or other issues. “Our goal is to start...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Emerald City Casino demolition; West Bank Landing permits submitted; no, there’s not a Chik-fil-A under construction; Baatz project progressing; Zadick wrestling club; Wellness406 open; Family Affair reopens; local chef on Food Network; Rise Athletics teams place nationally
Demolition has begun on the former Emerald City Casino at the corner of 10th Avenue South and 17th Street. The owners acquired the neighboring former Carriage Trade Dry Cleaner building and that building is also being demolished. City staff received and approved demolition permits for both buildings. The owners are...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Cut Bank animal rescue in need of volunteers, foster homes
Times have been tough, and tough times usually lead to a lot of abandoned dogs and cats. Animal rescues across the country are limited by several things, but caring foster homes are needed now more than ever. Quailwings Rescue of Cut Bank has been saving animals throughout Montana for years,...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Local 4-Hers help host Biennial 4-H Legislative Breakfast
Members and leaders of the MSU Toole County 4-H program helped to host the Biennial 4-H Legislative Breakfast in Helena on Jan. 17. From the Blazing Saddles Club, Avalyn, Alethea and Anissa Smith, accompanied by their father, Dusty Smith, participated. The breakfast is sponsored by Montanans for 4-H, an all-volunteer group of concerned citizens with the mission of supporting 4-H throughout the legislative session.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
James Gregory Parker
Jim passed away suddenly at home in Shelby on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. A rosary was held at St. William’s Catholic Church in Shelby on Friday, Jan. 20. Funeral mass was held Saturday, Jan. 21 at St. William’s Church. James Gregory Parker was born March 29, 1951 to...
Fire at a Great Falls motel displaces occupants
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Airway Motel in southwest Great Falls on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Fairfield Sun Times
What is happening to the Emerald City Casino building on 10th Ave S?
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - December 17th, 2019... A day where tragic events unfolded at the Emerald City Casino on 10th Avenue South. Three bodies were found that morning and the shooter was later shot by law enforcement. It's been over 3 years since the triple homicide, and many people are...
YOU CAN BUY THIS GREAT FALLS, MONTANA HOME FOR 3.2 MILLION.
This home has been listed on Zillow for only three days and it already has nearly 1500 views. This home is listed for $3,200.000 and if you put 20% down, your monthly payment would be around $16,035 a month. That includes about $2500 a month in property taxes and another $1200 in insurance. There is no mortgage insurance....lol.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Dupuyer hosting annual Pancake Supper Feb. 5
The annual Pancake Supper sponsored by the Dupuyer Community Club will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dupuyer Community Hall. Please join friends and family for a delicious meal of bacon, eggs and pancakes. Coffee and juice will also be served. A special treat may include homemade Chokecherry syrup.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
