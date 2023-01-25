ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pflanzsamen
1d ago

Better go after the limos,yachts ,jets , lit up office buildings, tour busses, RVs ,2nd vehicles and 2nd homes first. Start at the top before you go after work truck.

Maureen Curtin
1d ago

The growing movement telling Americans how to live is called socialism. If you bother to learn about socialism he just is social economic political system that believes in government control of basically everything extremely limited freedom of choice. That's what the Democrats want for this country. If you bother to read history The only economic system that has ever increased the wealth and well-being of the populace is capitalism. look at socialistic forms of government and where they end up. they end up communism dictatorships fascist regimes etc socialism and Marxism are nice theories but they leave out very important element in their theories human beings and the fact that human being have good and bad traits as well as traits I can be both. you can't stop people from being greedy jealous self-serving etc. therefore these socialist Marxist theories cannot work in real life.

Chad Brady
1d ago

I have " earned "a living w ith my pick up truck. I fed people and gave to charity with money earned from my truck! can antifa or black lives matter say that? hmmmm

24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Sorbo claims the left wants you ‘to eat bugs’ while Republicans attempt to gut SNAP program

Former C-list actor and current Twitter provocateur Kevin Sorbo continued his public campaign to erase any remaining goodwill among fans of cheesy action TV shows from the 1990s. He has apparently entered the conversation around the current attempt by the Republican party, emboldened by its narrow grasp on the House of Republicans led by a Majority Leader who was barely elected by his own party, to gut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP and formerly known as “Food Stamps.”
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
msn.com

'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes

MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
iheart.com

5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate

Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
