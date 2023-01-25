Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
Children of the American Revolution chapter meets in Spring Hill
The Samuel Mayes Society of the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) recently held its first meeting of the year in Spring Hill. Society Chaplain Kayla McNabb, called the meeting to order. BGRW DAR Chapter National Defense Committee Chair, Carolyn Smith, presented the program about the history of Betsy Ross and Old Glory. After her presentation the members were given a small kit of fabric to hand sew their own American Flag.
Ribbon Cutting: Dunkin’ in Murfreesboro
Dunkin’ held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5619 Franklin Road, B1 in Murfreesboro. Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee, espresso, breakfast sandwiches and donuts. Dunkin’. 5619 Franklin Road, B1. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. (615) 663-0124. 1 of 7.
WSMV
Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city. The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It...
WSMV
Neighborhood association leaders stepping into Belle Meade Plaza development controversy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The plan to redevelop Belle Meade Plaza is still raising concerns to community members. Neighborhood leaders said they have sent a letter to Metro Council members asking for answers to a long list of questions. It’s a situation neighborhood leaders said they don’t understand. They’ve asked...
fox17.com
Wilson County residents push for noise ordinance after ReAwaken America Tour
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — People who live near a popular Wilson County church are calling for a noise ordinance. The issue came to a head over the weekend when Global Vision Bible Church hosted the ReAwaken America Tour. Global Vision Church often hosts large events and people who...
fox17.com
Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
Nashville Parent
Friends of Linebaugh Celebrate New Location
After over 25 years of holding sales in the City parking garage, Friends of Linebaugh Library (FOLL) is moving its bookstore to the first floor of Linebaugh Public Library. While the old store possessed a certain cramped charm, the space is no longer sufficient. The new location offers more opportunities for the community to shop for used books as well a much nicer shopping experience.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma
Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
Nashville Parent
New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro
Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
WKRN
Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire
Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony...
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
mainstreetmaury.com
The Radnor eagles have landed – again
While bald eagles are a symbol of the great outdoors, a pair has taken up residence at Radnor Lake, so close to downtown Nashville that on a still evening you can hear the jukebox at Tootsies. Radnor has had an occasional visiting eagle in the past, but last year the...
nbc16.com
Meet the family calling viral $1.5M Zillow listing home after purchase
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — It was certainly one hot listing!. WZTV tracked down the man who bought the burned mansion in Williamson County, Tennessee after it was listed on Zillow for only four days. We went there Friday morning, about 11:30 a.m.,” said Mike Thakur, who bought the home...
radio7media.com
Columbia Police Provide Tips on Preventing Catalytic Converter Thefts
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO PROVIDE TIPS ON PREVENTING CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS SOMETHING THAT HAS BECOME A CONCERN NOT ONLY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BUT ACROSS THE NATION. IF POSSIBLE, PARK IN A GARAGE OVERNIGHT. PARK IN WELL LIT AREAS. INSTALL A CATALYTIC CONVERTER SERCURITY DEVICE OR ENGRAVE THE CARS VIN NUMBER INTO THE CATALYTIC CONVERTER. AND AS ALWAYS REPORT ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Adds New Mental Health Professionals
Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) welcomes three transitional coaches to assist in responding to growing mental health needs for students. Ashley Adams, Derica Cole and Emma Collins will serve as transitional coaches at Bradley Academy, Reeves-Rogers Elementary and Mitchell-Neilson Schools respectively. These mental health professionals will be joining the MCS Mental Wellness Team including Stephanie Stavinoga and Aimee Garsnett. Together, with MCS social workers and counselors, the team will work to provide prevention and intervention in mental health services for Pre-K through 6th grade students in Murfreesboro.
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
thelocalpalate.com
Five Stand-Out Soups in Nashville
How are those resolutions coming along? This is usually about the time that I’m either dug in and ready to commit for at least a few more weeks—or cast them off altogether in favor of my standard semi-healthy living. This year, I’ve resolved to put more vegetables into my body every day, from adding arugula and shiitakes to my frittata and serving savory black-eyed pea griddle cakes on the weekend to practicing my tempura-frying techniques with these vegetable pakoras.
