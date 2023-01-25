ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Children of the American Revolution chapter meets in Spring Hill

The Samuel Mayes Society of the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) recently held its first meeting of the year in Spring Hill. Society Chaplain Kayla McNabb, called the meeting to order. BGRW DAR Chapter National Defense Committee Chair, Carolyn Smith, presented the program about the history of Betsy Ross and Old Glory. After her presentation the members were given a small kit of fabric to hand sew their own American Flag.
SPRING HILL, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Dunkin’ in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5619 Franklin Road, B1 in Murfreesboro. Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee, espresso, breakfast sandwiches and donuts. Dunkin’. 5619 Franklin Road, B1. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. (615) 663-0124. 1 of 7.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city. The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County residents push for noise ordinance after ReAwaken America Tour

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — People who live near a popular Wilson County church are calling for a noise ordinance. The issue came to a head over the weekend when Global Vision Bible Church hosted the ReAwaken America Tour. Global Vision Church often hosts large events and people who...
fox17.com

Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

Friends of Linebaugh Celebrate New Location

After over 25 years of holding sales in the City parking garage, Friends of Linebaugh Library (FOLL) is moving its bookstore to the first floor of Linebaugh Public Library. While the old store possessed a certain cramped charm, the space is no longer sufficient. The new location offers more opportunities for the community to shop for used books as well a much nicer shopping experience.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma

Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Nashville Parent

New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire

Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

The Radnor eagles have landed – again

While bald eagles are a symbol of the great outdoors, a pair has taken up residence at Radnor Lake, so close to downtown Nashville that on a still evening you can hear the jukebox at Tootsies. Radnor has had an occasional visiting eagle in the past, but last year the...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Columbia Police Provide Tips on Preventing Catalytic Converter Thefts

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO PROVIDE TIPS ON PREVENTING CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS SOMETHING THAT HAS BECOME A CONCERN NOT ONLY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BUT ACROSS THE NATION. IF POSSIBLE, PARK IN A GARAGE OVERNIGHT. PARK IN WELL LIT AREAS. INSTALL A CATALYTIC CONVERTER SERCURITY DEVICE OR ENGRAVE THE CARS VIN NUMBER INTO THE CATALYTIC CONVERTER. AND AS ALWAYS REPORT ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY.
COLUMBIA, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Adds New Mental Health Professionals

Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) welcomes three transitional coaches to assist in responding to growing mental health needs for students. Ashley Adams, Derica Cole and Emma Collins will serve as transitional coaches at Bradley Academy, Reeves-Rogers Elementary and Mitchell-Neilson Schools respectively. These mental health professionals will be joining the MCS Mental Wellness Team including Stephanie Stavinoga and Aimee Garsnett. Together, with MCS social workers and counselors, the team will work to provide prevention and intervention in mental health services for Pre-K through 6th grade students in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thelocalpalate.com

Five Stand-Out Soups in Nashville

How are those resolutions coming along? This is usually about the time that I’m either dug in and ready to commit for at least a few more weeks—or cast them off altogether in favor of my standard semi-healthy living. This year, I’ve resolved to put more vegetables into my body every day, from adding arugula and shiitakes to my frittata and serving savory black-eyed pea griddle cakes on the weekend to practicing my tempura-frying techniques with these vegetable pakoras.
NASHVILLE, TN

