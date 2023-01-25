ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
Herbie J Pilato

Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives

The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
HollywoodLife

Ron Howard’s Wife Cheryl: Everything To Know About Their Longstanding Marriage

Ron Howard is a famous actor, director, and producer. He married writer Cheryl Alley in 1975. Ron and Cheryl have four children. Ron Howard, 68, is an icon in Hollywood. As an actor, Ron is probably best known for his role in the sitcom Happy Days. He’s directed several Academy Award winning films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind. Ron’s had support throughout his storied career from his wife Cheryl Alley, 69, who now uses her husband’s surname. The couple met when they were only teenagers in high school. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” Ron told People in 2019.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Officially Happening at CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series stars...
Syracuse.com

How to watch ‘Shrinking’ series premiere: Time, TV, free live stream

“Shrinking” is a new comedy premiering on AppleTV+ (free trial) that is filled with laughs, sadness, and stars Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, and Michael Urie. The show follows a therapist going down an emotional spiral after the loss of his wife but finds comfort in being brutally honest to anyone who might being him down. The feel-good comedy premieres on Friday, January 27 only on AppleTV+.
programminginsider.com

Streaming “Vegas’: A Guide to Watching the Classic TV Series

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Are you a fan of the classic TV series “Vegas”? Want to know where you can stream the show and relive the high-stakes action and glitzy glamour of Sin City? Look no further, as this guide provides all the information you need to watch “Vegas” online, including official streaming platforms, streaming services with a free trial, and episode guides and recaps to enhance your viewing experience. Whether you’re new to the show or a long-time fan, this guide has everything you need to stream “Vegas” and enjoy all the drama, romance, and comedy of one of TV’s most iconic series.
programminginsider.com

Oscar Nominations: “Everything All At Once” Tops List With 11 Nods

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Adventure movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the list of nominations for the “95th Annual Academy Awards”, with 11 (including Best Picture) and acting nods to Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu. Next was “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” with nine nominations each. Also vying for Best Picture are “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “Elvis”, “The Fabelmans”, “Tar”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”
TheDailyBeast

New on Amazon's Prime Video February 2023: ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Harlem,’ and More

Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing back some of its original series for new seasons in the month of February, as well as a new thriller show starring some of our favorite stars. Sounds like a promising month ahead! But we’re still waiting for more of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which would be great rom-com fodder to watch during Valentine’s Day. Too bad we’ll (probably) have to wait for the warmer months for new episodes.The streamer will start out the month with a second season of Harlem, Tracy Oliver’s comedy series about four friends who graduate NYU and move uptown...
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: More 'Neighborhood' for CBS, and more

The upcoming Ben Affleck-directed film Air, which chronicles the birth of the Air Jordan brand and the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan, has been given an April 5 theatrical release date before heading to Prime Video, according to Variety. The movie, co-produced by Affleck and Matt Damon, stars Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis and Chris Tucker also star...

