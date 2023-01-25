Read full article on original website
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals Why It Was So Important to Bring Hetty Back
For all you NCIS: Los Angeles fans, there was a special treat involved in the most recent NCIS three-show crossover. Do you remember what it was? Hetty popped up! Well, Hetty Lange is a beloved character who hasn’t been seen much lately. Yet there she was in a, well, unique situation.
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives
The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69
Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
1 ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode CBS Didn’t Want You to See Because They Thought It Made Amanda Blake Look Bad
CBS didn't want a specific episode of 'Gunsmoke' to air because they didn't like how it portrayed Amanda Blake's Miss Kitty.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Chris O’Donnell Makes Rare Post in Response to Show Ending
CBS recently announced that NCIS: Los Angeles will be ending its 14-year run this season, and star Chris O’Donnell is weighing in. The actor took to his Instagram for the first time in several months to look back on the show’s epic run. The image he shared shows O’Donnell standing alongside co-star LL Cool J on the set of the show.
Ron Howard’s Wife Cheryl: Everything To Know About Their Longstanding Marriage
Ron Howard is a famous actor, director, and producer. He married writer Cheryl Alley in 1975. Ron and Cheryl have four children. Ron Howard, 68, is an icon in Hollywood. As an actor, Ron is probably best known for his role in the sitcom Happy Days. He’s directed several Academy Award winning films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind. Ron’s had support throughout his storied career from his wife Cheryl Alley, 69, who now uses her husband’s surname. The couple met when they were only teenagers in high school. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” Ron told People in 2019.
Jimmy Kimmel on If He’ll Address Will Smith Slap as Oscars Host (Exclusive)
Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating 20 years of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and also returning to host the Oscars for the third time this year!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kimmel about the major milestone for his late-night show, as well as possibly addressing Will Smith’s slap at last year’s ceremony.
Popculture
'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Officially Happening at CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series stars...
How to watch ‘Shrinking’ series premiere: Time, TV, free live stream
“Shrinking” is a new comedy premiering on AppleTV+ (free trial) that is filled with laughs, sadness, and stars Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, and Michael Urie. The show follows a therapist going down an emotional spiral after the loss of his wife but finds comfort in being brutally honest to anyone who might being him down. The feel-good comedy premieres on Friday, January 27 only on AppleTV+.
Nielsen says 'Stranger Things' most streamed Nielsen show in 2022
According to ratings company Nielsen, the Netflix show "Stranger Things" was the most streamed overall show of 2022.
programminginsider.com
Streaming “Vegas’: A Guide to Watching the Classic TV Series
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Are you a fan of the classic TV series “Vegas”? Want to know where you can stream the show and relive the high-stakes action and glitzy glamour of Sin City? Look no further, as this guide provides all the information you need to watch “Vegas” online, including official streaming platforms, streaming services with a free trial, and episode guides and recaps to enhance your viewing experience. Whether you’re new to the show or a long-time fan, this guide has everything you need to stream “Vegas” and enjoy all the drama, romance, and comedy of one of TV’s most iconic series.
programminginsider.com
Oscar Nominations: “Everything All At Once” Tops List With 11 Nods
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Adventure movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the list of nominations for the “95th Annual Academy Awards”, with 11 (including Best Picture) and acting nods to Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu. Next was “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” with nine nominations each. Also vying for Best Picture are “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “Elvis”, “The Fabelmans”, “Tar”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”
New on Amazon's Prime Video February 2023: ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Harlem,’ and More
Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing back some of its original series for new seasons in the month of February, as well as a new thriller show starring some of our favorite stars. Sounds like a promising month ahead! But we’re still waiting for more of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which would be great rom-com fodder to watch during Valentine’s Day. Too bad we’ll (probably) have to wait for the warmer months for new episodes.The streamer will start out the month with a second season of Harlem, Tracy Oliver’s comedy series about four friends who graduate NYU and move uptown...
In Brief: More 'Neighborhood' for CBS, and more
The upcoming Ben Affleck-directed film Air, which chronicles the birth of the Air Jordan brand and the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan, has been given an April 5 theatrical release date before heading to Prime Video, according to Variety. The movie, co-produced by Affleck and Matt Damon, stars Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis and Chris Tucker also star...
