Pro-Trump commentator Diamond wasn't sick and 'just collapsed' when she died, her friend Mike Lindell says
Her sister and co-host, Silk, also pushed back against rumors claiming without evidence that Diamond died of COVID-19.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Diamond & Silk Member Lynette Hardaway’s Cause Of Death Revealed
UPDATED with latest: A death certificate obtained by the Associated Press for Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway of the Diamond & Silk political commentary duo reportedly indicates she died from a heart condition. Hardaway died January 8 of what AP indicates was “heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure.” She was 51. The report comes after a flurry of unsubstantiated rumors that Hardaway was either killed by Covid, a Covid vaccination or, as her sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson claimed this weekend, that she had somehow been “poisoned” by contact with a vaccinated individual. That notion is not supported by science, according to...
Trump Left Out Of Ex-Wife Ivana's Will While Children, Friends, Nanny Stand To Inherit $34M Assets
Ivana Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump, has specified that her left-behind assets, worth $34 million, be split between her three children and two friends. What Happened: The Czechoslovakian-born first wife of Trump also tried to bequeath to her former husband Rossano Rubicondi, but he died before her. However, she did not leave anything for Trump, reported Forbes.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
MSNBC
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
a-z-animals.com
The History and Controversy Behind The Confederate Flag
The Confederate flag is likely one of the most controversial symbols in the United States today. While some in the South still fly the flag, others look at it with disgust. The Confederate flag is a fascinating historical object, and its significance remains important over 150 years after its introduction. Discover the history behind the Confederate flag and its controversy in modern America.
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
Fox News commentator mocked for outrageously blaming slave trade on wind
A Fox News commentator took to Twitter to blast a New York Times columnist’s take on clean energy, suggesting that wind power facilitated the slave trade. In an opinion piece for The Times entitled The Dystopia We Fear Is Keeping Us From the Utopia We Deserve, Ezra Klein writes that “the advance of wind and solar and battery technology remains a near miracle. The possibilities of advanced geothermal and hydrogen are thrilling. Smaller, modular nuclear reactors could make new miracles possible, like cars and planes that don’t need to be refueled or recharged. This is a world progressives, in...
Pro-Trump vlogger Diamond died of heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure
Known as the star of the conservative political commentary duo 'Diamond and Silk,' Hardaway, 51, died January 8 of heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure.
Truck driver seeking to fly vulgar anti-Biden flag sues town
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana resort town is trying to suppress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden and his supporters, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. The lawsuit against the barrier...
The Obscure New York Law That Could Dismantle Trump’s Empire
Former President Donald Trump, faced with a New York attorney general who won’t back down, is finally being forced to come up with a defense to explain why he lied relentlessly about his real estate portfolio. Her gargantuan lawsuit could bankrupt his company—and pave the way for a future criminal prosecution.His riches are being threatened by a powerful law enforcement tool that AG Letitia James is wielding like a sledgehammer. Her civil lawsuit against him and his family—which accuses them of rampant bank and tax fraud—relies on the state’s Executive Law 63 (12). Its potential to deal serious damage is...
msn.com
Trump called E. Jean Carroll's lawyer a 'political operative' and 'a disgrace' during a contentious deposition, and threatened to sue her
Former President Donald Trump hurled personal attacks against E. Jean Carroll's attorney when he was deposed in connection to the advice columnist's defamation lawsuit last year. A portion of Trump's deposition was unsealed by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Friday after his lawyers lost a bid to keep them private.
americanmilitarynews.com
Fox News exec dies after heart attack at 47
A longtime Fox News executive died on Friday at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. Alan Komissaroff, senior vice president of news and politics at Fox News, had been with the TV channel since its creation in 1996. He rose through the network’s ranks until he was overseeing all its political coverage, according to Fox News.
FOX 28 Spokane
Wounded Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall to publish memoir
NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel correspondent who was badly injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine has a memoir coming out next month. HarperCollins Publishers announced Thursday that Benjamin Hall’s “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Come Home” will be released March 14, the one-year anniversary of the Russian bombing in Kiev, which left Hall hospitalized and killed two of his colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Hall was evacuated to Poland and spent months in recovery at Brooke Army Medical Center outside of San Antonio, Texas.
FOX 28 Spokane
California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband will be released publicly. A California judge ruled on Wednesday there was no reason to keep the footage secret. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office had played the footage in open court during a hearing last month. The district attorney’s office argued releasing the footage would allow people to manipulate it and spread false information about the high-profile attack. A host of news agencies objected, including The Associated Press. They argued the public has a right to see the evidence in the high-profile case.
FOX 28 Spokane
Illegal border crossings plunge among Cubans, Nicaraguans
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says U.S. authorities have seen a 97% decline in illegal border crossings by migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela since Mexico began accepting those expelled under a public health order. Figures released Wednesday by the Homeland Security Department came after Texas and other states sued to halt widescale humanitarian parole for citizens of those four countries who fly to the United States and find a sponsor. The administration will admit up to 30,000 people a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Mexico has agreed to take back the same amount who enter illegally.
Not an anomaly: 2020's red states have higher murder rates
The murder rates in Trump-voting states from 2020 have exceeded those in Biden-voting states every year since 2000, according to a new analysis by ThirdWay, a center-left think tank. Why it matters: Republicans have built their party on being the crime-fighting candidates, even as murder rates in red states have...
