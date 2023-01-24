ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Diamond & Silk Member Lynette Hardaway’s Cause Of Death Revealed

UPDATED with latest: A death certificate obtained by the Associated Press for Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway of the Diamond & Silk political commentary duo reportedly indicates she died from a heart condition. Hardaway died January 8 of what AP indicates was “heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure.” She was 51. The report comes after a flurry of unsubstantiated rumors that Hardaway was either killed by Covid, a Covid vaccination or, as her sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson claimed this weekend, that she had somehow been “poisoned” by contact with a vaccinated individual. That notion is not supported by science, according to...
Benzinga

Trump Left Out Of Ex-Wife Ivana's Will While Children, Friends, Nanny Stand To Inherit $34M Assets

Ivana Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump, has specified that her left-behind assets, worth $34 million, be split between her three children and two friends. What Happened: The Czechoslovakian-born first wife of Trump also tried to bequeath to her former husband Rossano Rubicondi, but he died before her. However, she did not leave anything for Trump, reported Forbes.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

The History and Controversy Behind The Confederate Flag

The Confederate flag is likely one of the most controversial symbols in the United States today. While some in the South still fly the flag, others look at it with disgust. The Confederate flag is a fascinating historical object, and its significance remains important over 150 years after its introduction. Discover the history behind the Confederate flag and its controversy in modern America.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Fox News commentator mocked for outrageously blaming slave trade on wind

A Fox News commentator took to Twitter to blast a New York Times columnist’s take on clean energy, suggesting that wind power facilitated the slave trade. In an opinion piece for The Times entitled The Dystopia We Fear Is Keeping Us From the Utopia We Deserve, Ezra Klein writes that “the advance of wind and solar and battery technology remains a near miracle. The possibilities of advanced geothermal and hydrogen are thrilling. Smaller, modular nuclear reactors could make new miracles possible, like cars and planes that don’t need to be refueled or recharged. This is a world progressives, in...
TheDailyBeast

The Obscure New York Law That Could Dismantle Trump’s Empire

Former President Donald Trump, faced with a New York attorney general who won’t back down, is finally being forced to come up with a defense to explain why he lied relentlessly about his real estate portfolio. Her gargantuan lawsuit could bankrupt his company—and pave the way for a future criminal prosecution.His riches are being threatened by a powerful law enforcement tool that AG Letitia James is wielding like a sledgehammer. Her civil lawsuit against him and his family—which accuses them of rampant bank and tax fraud—relies on the state’s Executive Law 63 (12). Its potential to deal serious damage is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Fox News exec dies after heart attack at 47

A longtime Fox News executive died on Friday at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. Alan Komissaroff, senior vice president of news and politics at Fox News, had been with the TV channel since its creation in 1996. He rose through the network’s ranks until he was overseeing all its political coverage, according to Fox News.
FOX 28 Spokane

Wounded Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall to publish memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel correspondent who was badly injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine has a memoir coming out next month. HarperCollins Publishers announced Thursday that Benjamin Hall’s “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Come Home” will be released March 14, the one-year anniversary of the Russian bombing in Kiev, which left Hall hospitalized and killed two of his colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Hall was evacuated to Poland and spent months in recovery at Brooke Army Medical Center outside of San Antonio, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband will be released publicly. A California judge ruled on Wednesday there was no reason to keep the footage secret. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office had played the footage in open court during a hearing last month. The district attorney’s office argued releasing the footage would allow people to manipulate it and spread false information about the high-profile attack. A host of news agencies objected, including The Associated Press. They argued the public has a right to see the evidence in the high-profile case.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Illegal border crossings plunge among Cubans, Nicaraguans

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says U.S. authorities have seen a 97% decline in illegal border crossings by migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela since Mexico began accepting those expelled under a public health order. Figures released Wednesday by the Homeland Security Department came after Texas and other states sued to halt widescale humanitarian parole for citizens of those four countries who fly to the United States and find a sponsor. The administration will admit up to 30,000 people a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Mexico has agreed to take back the same amount who enter illegally.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Not an anomaly: 2020's red states have higher murder rates

The murder rates in Trump-voting states from 2020 have exceeded those in Biden-voting states every year since 2000, according to a new analysis by ThirdWay, a center-left think tank. Why it matters: Republicans have built their party on being the crime-fighting candidates, even as murder rates in red states have...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

