Rockland, MA

Now starting, Maddy Hermenau is still a sparkplug for Rockland High girls basketball

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
 1 day ago

NORWELL — Senior Maddy Hermenau is starting on the Rockland High girls basketball team for the first time this season.

For the past few years, including Rockland’s run to the Division 3 state final last season, she was excelling as a spark plug coming off the bench. The aforementioned state final is a perfect example of that. In limited minutes, Hermenau scored 7 points and made a bunch of key plays in crunch time, but the Bulldogs ultimately lost to St. Mary’s of Lynn, 46-44.

So when she hit a cold patch this season in her new role, coach Diana Newcomb asked Hermenau if she felt more comfortable coming off the bench. Hermenau declined the offer and has remained in the starting lineup.

More: Buzzer-beaters and a 1K celebration: Vote for the H.S. Girls Basketball Player of the Week

That paid dividends on Tuesday night, as Rockland (10-2, 8-0) handed Norwell (11-3, 7-1) its first South Shore League loss of the season with a 59-45 triumph. Hermenau had her fingerprints all over the win, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals.

“I’ve loved starting,” said Hermenau. “I always loved coming off the bench to spark the game. I think it worked out well last year, but this is my year to step up, not just for myself but for all my teammates and my coach to not disappoint anyone. I give it my all when I start.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKB8A_0kQV6ykb00

Hermenau showed her excitement as a starter by scoring 22 points in a season-opening win over Notre Dame Academy.

“She’s quick and she never stands still, she’s never in one spot for a long time,” said Newcomb of Hermenau. "The fact that she can hit down a long shot or go to the rim and finish with both hands (makes us more versatile).”

More: There's a new budding star on the Rockland High girls basketball team

Against Norwell, Hermenau finished well around the rim. Her best bucket came in transition off a feed from Sydney Blaney. When she collected the ball, she spun around a flat-footed defender and finished an off-balanced shot with her left hand off the backboard to put Rockland up 36-24. Norwell’s Chloe Richardson answered with a basket to cut the deficit back to 10, but the Clippers never cut the deficit to single digits from that point on.

“I’ve done that move kind of like that before, and I’m (thinking), ‘Oh no, what am I doing right now?’” said Hermenau. “And I just hope it goes in eventually.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1aEx_0kQV6ykb00

Bulldog barrage

Hermenau was just one piece of a balanced and effective offensive attack on Tuesday. Freshman Zariah Ottley had a team-high 17 points and captains Blaney (11 points, 4 steals) and Maggie Elie (10 points, 10 assists) also played well. Charlie Kelleher, a senior captain, chipped in 7 points.

“Execution, spacing and being disciplined,” said Newcomb of the keys to Rockland’s offensive success. “They’ve been working really hard with knowing where each other are going to be. I think that has taken us 10 games to get there. Having trust in each other and knowing that we’re not a one-player team and as we spread the ball people make shots we can be hard to cover.”

More: Local high school teams pay tribute to Southeastern/B-P goalie Dylan Quinn

The Bulldogs came out firing, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and using a 14-2 run to break the game open for good. Norwell sophomore Madison Oliver hit a pair of free throws to put Norwell up 4-3. That was the last time the Clippers led.

Ottley scored on a backdoor cut on an inbound play off a feed to Blaney to spark the 14-2 run. Elie scored off feed from Blaney, Hermenau canned a layup and Ottley hit a pull-up 3-pointer to force a Norwell timeout. Elie then assisted on a Kelleher 3-point before Norwell’s Sara Cashin scored, but Ottley responded with a 3-pointer to put Rockland up 18-6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIFIu_0kQV6ykb00

“It feels awesome,” said Hermenau of Rockland’s offensive execution. “No matter who has the ball, you know there’s shooters like Charlie, Zariah, Syd and Maggie and me driving to the hoop all the time. We all connect out there in a certain way and it’s special.”

Oliver scored a game-high 18 points to go with 12 rebounds and 3 blocks in the loss. Cashin finished with 10 points and Chloe Richardson had 9.

“There wasn’t one difference, they really beat us in every phase of the game,” said Norwell coach Matt Marani. “On the offensive end, in transition, on the glass, coaching, they beat us. They were a more prepared team and they executed at a high level. At the end of the day this is a mid-season game.”

Big win

Although the Clippers and Bulldogs are no longer competing for the same league title (Rockland is in the Tobin Division, Norwell is in the Sullivan), Tuesday’s game still had plenty on the line. In the latest MIAA tournament power rankings, Norwell was No. 5 in Div. 3, one spot ahead of Rockland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113Cnx_0kQV6ykb00

Newcomb dismissed the importance rankings this early in the season.

“Whenever you have two top teams in your league, if that’s what you want to call it, it’s always going to be a battle when you face off,” said Newcomb. “But also this is just game No. 12 for us. Where we are right now isn’t necessarily who we’re going to be at the end of the year. With how we played tonight, I would love if that’s who we are.”

Marani hopes this is a flip of last year’s script. Norwell won the regular-season meeting 53-37 in 2022, but Rockland responded to the loss by winning nine a row before falling in the state final. Norwell lost in the state quarterfinals.

“We both graduate kids and it’s back and forth between us,” said Marani. “This might have been one of the more lopsided ones. The last couple have gone our way and what you see is Rockland has responded and they’ve gone on tournament runs. So we’re hoping it’ll be our turn. Hopefully we respond well from getting our butts kicked and we can end up going on a run ourselves."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Now starting, Maddy Hermenau is still a sparkplug for Rockland High girls basketball

