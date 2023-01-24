ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wantage, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advertisernewsnorth.com

UPDATE: Sussex suspends street parking; Vernon schools, municipal building closed

Because of the snowstorm, Sussex borough suspended street parking Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25. Earlier, the Vernon Township School District announced a snow day Wednesday and the Vernon municipal building also closed. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County effective until 7 p.m. Mixed precipitation...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Michaels’ grand opening is Saturday

Michaels will host a grand opening community celebration for its new location in Newton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts and Maker demos, giveaways, local food favorites and more. The new arts-and-crafts store will bring numerous...
NEWTON, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Newton man sentenced to three years in prison

Bryan Schmidt, 44, of Newton was sentenced to three years in state prison on Jan. 19. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and admitted having a knife with the intent to use it on the victim. Terroristic threats. Robert Wilson, 52,...
NEWTON, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Vernon schools, municipal building closed today

With a storm predicted for Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Vernon Township School District announced a snow day. The municipal building also is closed Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Snowfall rates potentially exceeding one inch...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Woman gets nearly 3 years in prison for concealing attempts to aid terrorists

A Sussex County woman was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for concealing her attempts to provide material support to Syrian foreign terrorist organizations, federal authorities said. Maria Bell, also known as “Maria Sue Bell,” 55, of Hopatcong had pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to...
HOPATCONG, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy