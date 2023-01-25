Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Traders Magazine
BNY Mellon Brings Outsourced Trading to Buy-Side Clients
While outsourced trading has been prevalent with Hedge Funds and at the smaller end of the Asset Management AUM spectrum for many years, more recently there has been an increased interest from mid- and larger-sized investment managers in outsourcing some or all or their trading requirement, according to Rebecca Crowe, COO of BNY Markets & Execution Services.
Traders Magazine
Nasdaq Aims to Develop AI-Based Order Types
Nasdaq aims to continue advancing its long term-cloud and artificial intelligence strategy across its franchise and the exchange operator believes it will develop new AI-based order types and offer more advanced capabilities to participants connected to its ecosystem. Adena Friedman, chair and chief executive of Nasdaq, said on the results...
Traders Magazine
FLASH FRIDAY: Buy Side Takes the Long Road to FX Global Code Adoption
FLASH FRIDAY is a weekly content series looking at the past, present and future of capital markets trading and technology. FLASH FRIDAY is sponsored by Instinet, a Nomura company. In 2015, BIS Governors commissioned its Markets Committee to develop a single, global code of conduct for the wholesale FX market....
Traders Magazine
Five Lesson from 2022’s Blockchain Failures
Five key blockchain projects failed over the course of 2022. Failures are an inevitable part of any industry, but the collapse of FTX, ASX, Terra/Luna, we.trade and Tradelens in such a short space of time has raised eyebrows, particularly towards the underlying distributed ledger technology (DLT) itself. Rather than examine...
