CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Bill Gates says the rise of China is good for everyone and that Beijing needs to ‘play a stronger role in world governance’
Bill Gates, seen here at the Australian Open on Thursday, considers China's rise a net positive. Bill Gates sees China’s rise as a “huge win for the world.” But he knows that not everyone shares his view. Speaking this week at the Lowy Institute, a think tank...
Will Coinbase Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2040?
The cryptocurrency exchange could be a major multibagger -- or not.
ffnews.com
Bybit Launches Unified Trading Account, Transforming the Trading Experience for Investors
Bybit, the third most visited cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is excited to announce the launch of its new unified trading account (UTA), allowing investors to trade across multiple markets from one account. Bybit’s UTA is an all-in-one upgrade optimized for a seamless trading experience for traders. It provides all...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custodian Aegis to Add Coverage of Lido's Staked Token Derivatives
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto custodian Aegis will offer custody for liquid staking derivatives issued by DeFi protocol Lido. Aegis, which says it holds trust license in Hong Kong and and the U.S., offers custodial services for on-chain...
CoinDesk
Founders of Gemini-Owned NFT Marketplace Nifty Exchange Are Leaving the Company
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The co-founders of Gemini-ownednon-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Nifty Gateway are stepping down and leaving the crypto exchange to eventually start another company. Duncan Cock Foster, who founded Nifty Gateway with his twin brother Griffin...
nulltx.com
3 Crypto Projects With Innovative Features: Kusama (KSM), BudBlockz (BLUNT) And Gala (GALA)
As the crypto world tries to recover from the collapse of FTX and the growling bearish market, traders are locked in a battle to find the next significant token. It is safe to say that no one so this coming. A year ago, crypto was booming, and prices of big tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum were at an all-time high.
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Hedge Fund in the World Says DeFi Will Drive the Next Crypto Bull Market
Crypto hedge fund giant Pantera Capital says that one sector of the digital asset space will be the life force of the next bull market cycle. In Pantera’s latest newsletter, chief investment officer (CIO) Joey Krug says that decentralized finance (DeFi) will act as the foundation for the next bull market.
investing.com
BuzzFeed soars on reports of Meta deal, plans to use OpenAI
(Reuters) -Shares of BuzzFeed Inc jumped on Thursday on reports of a deal with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) and plans to use artificial intelligence to personalize and enhance the digital media firm's online quizzes and content. The stock was 19% higher in extended trading, after more than doubling in value...
Traders Magazine
Resolution of NYSE Opening Auctions Technical Issue
On January 24, 2023, at approximately 9:30 AM, the NYSE commenced continuous trading in 2,824 of 3,421 NYSE-listed securities without attempting to conduct an opening auction due to a technical issue, following which approximately 84 of these impacted symbols entered Limit Up-Limit Down (“LULD”) pauses. Continuous trading then resumed after satisfaction of LULD plan re-opening requirements for the impacted symbols.
Traders Magazine
BMO Wealth Management Selects FactSet for Primary Market Data
BMO WEALTH MANAGEMENT SELECTS FACTSET AS PRIMARY MARKET DATA PROVIDER. FactSet solutions deployed to BMO Wealth Management professionals to drive digital transformation. FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that it has been selected as the primary market data provider for BMO’s Wealth Management division.
Traders Magazine
Five Lesson from 2022’s Blockchain Failures
Five key blockchain projects failed over the course of 2022. Failures are an inevitable part of any industry, but the collapse of FTX, ASX, Terra/Luna, we.trade and Tradelens in such a short space of time has raised eyebrows, particularly towards the underlying distributed ledger technology (DLT) itself. Rather than examine...
astaga.com
The biggest cryptocurrencies around the world in 2023
Tens of millions have turned to crypto markets to generate profits. Cryptocurrencies are outlawed in solely 9 international locations on the earth. Analysts agree on is that Bitcoin and Ethereum will maintain the highest two spots for fairly a while. Cryptocurrencies, often known as digital currencies, have completely modified the...
Retail Investors Are Investing Billions To Disrupt the Venture Capital Market, and It's Working
Disruption has been pretty commonplace lately. The internet age has changed nearly everything in a few decades. Shopify Inc. SHOP disrupted and democratized owning a business. Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD democratized investing in stocks and crypto. Tesla Inc. TSLA democratized electric vehicle ownership. One thing most of these companies had...
financemagnates.com
First Binance and Now Coinbase Have Both Been Fined $3.3m in Netherlands
The leading digital assets exchange Coinbase has been slapped with a hefty $3.3 million fine by the Dutch central bank, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). A fine of an identical amount was paid a few months earlier by its rival platform Binance. According to the DNB's press release, the fine was...
NASDAQ
You Want Crypto Regulation? I’ll Give You Crypto Regulation
Epistemic status: I don’t even know what I’m doing here. Then again, neither does Elizabeth Warren. New cryptocurrency laws are likely coming in the U.S. whether the industry likes it or not. A salubrious outcome would be legislation that helps protect consumers without undermining, and maybe furthering, crypto’s promise of financial autonomy.
Traders Magazine
The Story of the First US ETF
The SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY), a basket of securities tracking the performance of the S&P 500® Index, made its debut in 1993 as the first US-listed ETF. Thirty years later, SPY is the largest,1 most liquid,2 and most heavily traded ETF in the world,3 with an average trading volume of $39 billion each day.4.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin dialogue at WEF requires ‘open-mind’ — Davos 2023
The World Economic Forum (WEF) convenes in Davos annually, taking over the Swiss skiing town. The main promenade is flush with events and companies renting out properties, with an increasing presence from companies in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. The entrance to the WEF compound is restricted by cement barriers...
