msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn. At some...
Investopedia

BofA's Stock Rewards Reflect Conundrum for Big Financial Firms

Bank of America will again reward most of its employees with restricted stock. The decision comes as many other Wall Street firms lay off workers. Talent retention remains key in tight U.S. jobs market; Citi boosts pay for junior bankers. Bank of America's (BAC) decision this week to reward almost...
Motley Fool

Investors Flocked to Bonds in 2022, and BlackRock Was a Big Winner

Wall Street piled into fixed-income products, such as bonds, because they are offering some of their highest interest rates in years. BlackRock has over 450 exchange-traded funds for fixed-income products. Its bond ETFs had inflows of more than $47 billion in the fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with...

