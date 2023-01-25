ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
PORTLAND, OR
Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts

Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
OMAHA, NE
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing

Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
DENVER, CO
Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44

UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
CORVALLIS, OR
Sam Houston hosts Seattle U following Grigsby's 33-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (16-4, 7-0 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (15-5, 5-3 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Sam Houston Bearkats after Riley Grigsby scored 33 points in Seattle U's 81-60 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Bearkats are 7-1 on their home court. Sam Houston is second...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Oregon 75, Colorado 69

COLORADO (12-10) da Silva 8-14 4-4 23, Lovering 1-2 0-0 2, Clifford 7-11 0-0 17, Hadley 1-5 0-0 2, Simpson 2-13 4-4 8, O'Brien 2-8 0-0 5, Hammond 2-8 3-4 7, Gabbidon 0-3 2-2 2, Wright 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-65 13-14 69. OREGON (12-9) Guerrier 6-11 2-2 16, Bittle...
EUGENE, OR
Flyers bring losing streak into matchup with the Jets

Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-17-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers aim to break their three-game slide with a win against the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg is 31-17-1 overall and 17-7-0 in home games. The Jets have a 12-6-0 record...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Western Conference-leading Dallas faces New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (31-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-9, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -139, Devils +117; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. Dallas has a 13-5-5 record at home and a...
DALLAS, TX
SAM HOUSTON STATE 55, SEATTLE 40

Percentages: FG .180, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Tyson 3-9, Levis 1-2, Williamson 1-3, Dawson 0-2, Chatfield 0-3, Schumacher 0-3, Grigsby 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Chatfield 2, Williamson 2). Turnovers: 9 (Grigsby 2, Williamson 2, Chatfield, Dawson, Rajkovic, Schumacher, Tyson). Steals: 7 (Schumacher...
SEATTLE, WA
WEBER STATE 73, IDAHO 65

Percentages: FG .565, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Cunningham 2-2, Verplancken 2-4, Porter 1-1, D.Jones 1-2, Ballard 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 15 (D.Jones 4, Ballard 2, Koehler 2, Porter 2, Tamba 2, Cunningham, Jordan, Tew). Steals: 7 (Ballard 2, Koehler 2, D.Jones, Tew, Verplancken). Technical...
OGDEN, UT
NORTH TEXAS 63, UTSA 59

Percentages: FG .444, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-5, Richards 2-7, Addo-Ankrah 0-1, Czumbel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer). Turnovers: 12 (Germany 4, Tucker 4, Aleu, Czumbel, Diouf, Farmer). Steals: 1 (Czumbel). Technical Fouls: Tucker, 5:53 second. FGFTReb. NORTH TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Ousmane256-91-34-101513. Eady292-51-21-3105.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79, PORTLAND 60

Percentages: FG .400, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Robertson 2-3, Gorosito 1-4, Meadows 0-1, Perry 0-1, Applewhite 0-2, Wood 0-3, Sjolund 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 2, Nduka). Turnovers: 12 (Applewhite 4, Wood 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Sjolund). Steals: 4 (Wood 2,...
PORTLAND, OR

