Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
1,000-Year-Old Rock Moat, Mysterious Hand Imprint Uncovered near Old City Walls
Elements of ancient Jerusalem’s fortifications and a mysterious hand imprint carved in the rock were uncovered recently at the Israel Antiquities Authority excavations in Jerusalem. The archaeological excavations were carried out along the main Sultan Suleiman Street that runs adjacent to the city walls, ahead of infrastructure works by the Jerusalem Development Corporation Moriah. In the course of the excavations, part of a deep defensive moat that surrounded the city walls, probably dating from the tenth century CE and possibly earlier, was exposed. An unexplained hand imprint was discovered at one spot, carved in the moat wall.
The Jewish Press
Mired in Crisis, Jordan’s King Demands from Netanyahu a 5th Temple Mount Minaret
Tuesday night’s reports on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II used archival footage from the two leaders’ previous meeting, in 2018. That’s because the Amman Palace did not release new footage of the meeting. It was the Jordanian’s way of showing how upset they are with Israel.
The Jewish Press
Stop Using The Name “Palestinians”!
Before Israel declared itself an independent state in May 1948, “Palestinians” were a mix of Jews, Christians and Muslims. At the end of the 1948-9 Arab-Israeli War, the region was divided and renamed. There were Israeli Jews, Christians and Muslims, but no longer any “Palestinians,” as the non-Israeli territory fell under Egypt (Gaza) and The Hashemite Kingdom of Transjordan (the west bank of the Jordan River). The term “Palestinians” for the United Nations came to only mean Arab refugees from Israel, who were then living either in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Gaza and Israel (the term Palestinian refugees inside of Israel was phased out by the global body in 1952).
The Jewish Press
Mahmoud Abbas: 40 Years of Holocaust Revisionism
With a 40-year history of Holocaust revisionism, Mahmoud Abbas is not expected to participate in somber International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations on Friday. January 27, the anniversary of the Red Army’s liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945, is the date designated by the United Nations to remember the six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany during World War II. But Abbas’s views on the Holocaust are contrary to the spirit of the day.
The Jewish Press
63 & 23: The Jewish Press And Rabbi Sholom Klass
I see him now in my mind’s eye. He is sitting at his desk in his office at The Jewish Press, a Gemara open before him, other scholarly tomes on the side, engaged in what he loved best: learning Torah. An appointment to see the publisher of The Jewish...
The Jewish Press
Beware, Fatted Cow
This week’s haftara approaches the same historical events that were discussed last week from a different perspective and time. Last week we saw Yechezkel, contemporaneous with the events, delivering his prophecy to Pharaoh of the doom awaiting Egypt. This week Yirmiyahu foresees this same moment, which for him is in the future.
The Jewish Press
Right-Wing NGO and MKs Join KKL-JNF Against Arab Party over Tree Planting
KKL-JNF plans to add hundreds of thousands of acres to the forested areas in Israel and protect them with a new law, as part of an ambitious 25-year national strategic plan. The agency is promoting legislation to redefine forests in the broadest sense of the word, to map out areas for conservation of both naturally growing and planted forests, and to locate clear space that isn’t already allocated for other purposes in government plans where KKL-JNF can plant more trees.
The Jewish Press
Coastal Israel Rattled by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake
Residents of Israel living along the country’s Mediterranean coast were rattled Wednesday by a 5.9-magnitude earthquake, the Israel Geological Survey said. The earthquake struck the area between Greece and Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea, with its epicenter recorded some 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Lindos, in the Greek island of Rhodes.
Nigerian artist's exhibition showcases food preservation methods
LAGOS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - In his latest exhibition, Nigerian artist Olufela Omokeko is exploring the importance of food preservation in a country where food is often spoiled due to lack of quick access to markets and cold storage.
The Jewish Press
Motivation Behind BDS Is Antisemitism
The dishonest proponents of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement have long claimed that they simply aim to further human rights. For years, they recruited many progressives, including Jews, to support and justify their campaigns. Evidence shows the real target of the BDS movement is Jews worldwide. A question often asked that I will attempt to answer below is, why is BDS anti-Semitic?
The Jewish Press
David Friedman, the Fight for Campus, & Remembering the Saintly “Baba Sali”
Yishai is on the road again! He speaks with former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman about the state of the Abraham Accords, and with Rabbi Schneur Oirechman of Chabad Tallahassee who is fighting assimilation, and with Florida State University student David Glasser who is dealing with antisemitism, and with Joel Griffith who celebrated Israel’s new coalition with Young Jewish Conservatives at a swanky hotel rooftop in Miami. Plus: Exodus Torah and the Yarzheit of the Baba Sali, Rabbi Yisrael Abuhatzeira.
The Jewish Press
‘Book of Names of Holocaust Victims’ Opens at United Nations Marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
A monumental installation at United Nations headquarters in New York opened this year, detailing the names of 4.8 million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered by the German Nazis and their collaborators during the Holocaust. The ”Book of Names of Holocaust Victims” is two meters high, eight meters...
The Jewish Press
PA Arabs Threatening to Join Israeli Cellular Networks
Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs are threatening to take their business to Israeli telecom companies if Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas doesn’t back down from a new tax on cellular subscriptions. Palestinian Authority cellular companies recently informed their subscribers that they would be charged one shekel monthly which would be...
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Judicial Tyranny
Israel — America’s closest democratic ally — is wrestling with a tyrannical Supreme Court. On this special edition of “LevinTV,” Mark introduces us to Professor Eugene Kontorovich of George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School. In this exclusive interview, Professor Kontorovich breaks down the problems Israel’s courts are causing and advocates for an overhaul of the entire judicial system. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Mark has been saying virtually the same thing about the United States judicial system.
Palestinian militants fire rockets, Israel responds with strikes in Gaza
JERUSALEM – Palestinian militants on Friday fired two rockets from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel that were intercepted by missile defenses, and Israel then carried out strikes in Gaza. The cross-border fire came after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday that led to the largest single death toll in years of fighting. The overnight rockets triggered sirens in Israeli communities near the border with Gaza, warning residents to take shelter. There were no reports of injuries. Israel’s Channel 12 aired footage of Israeli interceptor missiles being launched into the night sky above the city of Ashkelon, about 7 miles north...
The Jewish Press
A Detour Can Turn Out OK – Returning Home [audio]
Natalie interviews Jason Lipstein (Montreal – Haifa) who made aliyah with his family just a few months ago, Summer 2022. Jason tells his story of coming to Israel 20 years ago on Birthright, returning to Montreal, and being found by Messianic Jews who were trying their utmost to convert him. Luckily, Jason’s mother sent him to her Rabbi for help and Jason became a more Torah observant Jews. He eventually met his wife in a Torah class and years later, they moved to Israel.
The Jewish Press
Israel Revokes Entry Permits of 230 Gazans for Terrorist Activity
The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Wednesday that Israel is revoking the entry permits of 230 Gazans who recruited unsuspecting Palestinian Authority Arabs in Judea and Samaria to facilitate terrorist activities on behalf of Hamas. Dozens of PA Arabs were arrested in the past few weeks for involvement...
The Jewish Press
What are the Prospects for Normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel?
On January 19, 2023, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor of the Biden administration, and discussed with him the strengthening of the normalization process with Arab countries and “a breakthrough regarding Saudi Arabia.”1. The Arab countries’ longtime barrier against normalization with the State...
The Jewish Press
The Music Of Abraham Zvi Idelsohn
An important acquisition I made this week was a complete set of the ten volume Otzar Neginot Yisrael, authored by Abraham Zvi Idelsohn (1882-1938). Published between 1914 and 1932, this set revolutionized the understanding and study of Jewish music, and the music printed within the books until today serve as an invaluable source into the folk and religious music of the many Jewish communities of the diaspora.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Sides with Smotrich, Takes Civil Administration Away from DM Gallant
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided that the authority over the Civil Administration would be transferred to Minister Bezalel Smotrich despite the opposition of Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Kan 11 reported Wednesday night. Last Thursday night, The Or Haim outpost was established in Samaria, in memory of the spiritual leader...
Comments / 0