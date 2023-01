Princeton Tigers (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 Ivy League) BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays the Yale Bulldogs after Tosan Evbuomwan scored 20 points in Princeton's 93-90 overtime win over the Dartmouth Big Green. The Bulldogs are 7-1 on their home court. Yale is 2-2 in games decided...

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 59 MINUTES AGO