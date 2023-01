Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-11, 3-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Jahmir Young scored 22 points in Maryland's 73-55 win against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Terrapins have gone 10-1 in home games. Maryland has a 0-2 record in games decided...

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 57 MINUTES AGO