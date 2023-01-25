ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford leads Texas A&M against Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-10, 3-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-6, 6-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Tyrece Radford scored 30 points in Texas A&M's 79-63 victory against the Auburn Tigers. The Aggies have gone 9-1 in home games. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M Commerce 62, Lamar 57

TEXAS A&M COMMERCE (9-13) Peavy 1-2 0-0 3, Dodd 1-5 3-4 6, Vasic 2-3 1-2 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Demonia 3-10 4-4 11, Brewer 4-5 1-2 12, Romer Rosario 4-7 0-0 9, Roberts 3-6 1-1 8, Abdul-Mateen 1-3 2-2 5, Abraham 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-42 12-15 62. LAMAR...
COMMERCE, TX

