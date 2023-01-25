ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Entrepreneur

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20

The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
NASDAQ

5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors

The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61%, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.10%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 1.76%.
kalkinemedia.com

New Zealand shares flat in early trade, Australia closed - Kalkine Media

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,995.36 points by 2125 GMT on Thursday. Markets in Australia were closed for a public holiday. The Australian benchmark index shed 0.3 % on Wednesday. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Chris Reese) Disclaimer. The above content...
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
investing.com

Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market

Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
investing.com

U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs

Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
msn.com

Oil prices settle lower after touching their highest intraday prices since early December

Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, with U.S. prices posting their first loss in nine sessions. Prices for the commodity had climbed to their highest intraday levels since early December on expectations for stronger energy demand following the reopening of China’s economy, with the International Energy Agency boosting its forecast for crude demand growth in 2023.
investing.com

Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes

(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
investing.com

France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.74%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Utilities and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.74% to hit a new 6-months high, while the SBF 120 index gained 0.73%. The best...
investing.com

Stocks were rising as tech gets a boost from Tesla

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, led by tech stocks, on a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 13:12 ET (18:12 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 46 points or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.4%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 0.8%.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 25, 2023

Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and gauged the state of the economy. The Dow ended in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3%...
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Asian Stocks - Soaring and Roaring

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Spurred by a solid rally on Wall Street after upbeat U.S. economic growth data on Thursday, Asian stocks on Friday are set to continue their remarkable run and chalk up a fifth weekly rise in a row.

