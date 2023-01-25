Read full article on original website
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20
The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61%, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.10%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 1.76%.
kalkinemedia.com
New Zealand shares flat in early trade, Australia closed - Kalkine Media
Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,995.36 points by 2125 GMT on Thursday. Markets in Australia were closed for a public holiday. The Australian benchmark index shed 0.3 % on Wednesday. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Chris Reese) Disclaimer. The above content...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
investing.com
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
investing.com
U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
msn.com
Oil prices settle lower after touching their highest intraday prices since early December
Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, with U.S. prices posting their first loss in nine sessions. Prices for the commodity had climbed to their highest intraday levels since early December on expectations for stronger energy demand following the reopening of China’s economy, with the International Energy Agency boosting its forecast for crude demand growth in 2023.
The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent
Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
investing.com
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
investing.com
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.74%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Utilities and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.74% to hit a new 6-months high, while the SBF 120 index gained 0.73%. The best...
investing.com
Stocks were rising as tech gets a boost from Tesla
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, led by tech stocks, on a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 13:12 ET (18:12 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 46 points or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.4%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 0.8%.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 25, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and gauged the state of the economy. The Dow ended in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3%...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week.
investing.com
Tesla plans $3.6 billion Nevada expansion to make Semi truck, battery cells
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4680 battery cell. The cell plant would be able to make...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed As Earnings Underwhelm, Microsoft Slumps
A disappointing earnings season had stocks giving back some of their January gains again Wednesday as Microsoft slumps and Boeing posts a surprise loss.
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Asian Stocks - Soaring and Roaring
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Spurred by a solid rally on Wall Street after upbeat U.S. economic growth data on Thursday, Asian stocks on Friday are set to continue their remarkable run and chalk up a fifth weekly rise in a row.
