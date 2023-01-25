ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
EVART, MI
msn.com

The Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot has been won. But here’s why you might be buying your next lottery ticket by phone.

Many Americans rushed at the 11th hour to grocery stores and gas stations in advance of Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, all to get their chance at claiming a $1.35 billion jackpot. While the top prize was won by a single ticket-holder in Maine, it seems likely the process will repeat itself eventually again — with future big drawings and future last-minute panics.
MAINE STATE
Sharee B.

Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
Beth Torres

Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas station

Who wants to LOSE a million dollars? Nobody, that’s who. But a recent customer at a gas station in Texas has just a few days left to avoid doing just that. A Texas Mega Millions lottery ticket for the July 29, 2022, drawing matched all five of the “white ball” numbers — but not the gold “Mega Ball” number — making it a $1 million dollar winner. No one has claimed the prize, however.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
country1037fm.com

Those Second Chance Lottery Tickets Payoff

Happy birthday to Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, and for winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. The North Carolina Education lottery has chances to win for a second chance, so don’t throw tickets away. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still in a state of awesomeness! The lucky man says, “It’s just unbelievable.” Mr. Lee beat some long odds of 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,500. He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation someplace warm.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
WNEP-TV 16

Did anybody win the Powerball jackpot last night?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Monday's Powerball drawing was a bit of a snooze, with no jackpot ticket and only one new millionaire. Monday's winning numbers were 4-14-33-39-61 and the Powerball was 3. The next drawing is Wednesday. A ticket matching all five numbers, but not the Powerball, was sold in...
WISCONSIN STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy