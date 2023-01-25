Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
Luckiest Mega Millions winning numbers: These numbers are drawn most often in Mega Millions
Forget about family birthdays and anniversary dates. If you want to try a different strategy for winning the massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot that’s up for grabs Tuesday night, you may want to take a look at the most popular numbers that get drawn in this multi-state lottery game.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Urgent Powerball warning to check numbers as winning ticket set to expire within weeks
THE winner of a $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket has just a few weeks left to claim their grand prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Saint Amant, Louisiana on July 30 and the deadline to claim is January 26. The lucky winner is instructed to come forward as soon as...
Five most popular lottery numbers revealed as tonight’s MegaMillions reaches $1.1billion
FOR the first time in U.S. history, the Mega Millions multi-state has reached a staggering $1.1 billion jackpot. If you're feeling lucky, the top five most common winning numbers have been revealed which have been drawn more times in the past seven years than any other. They include 14 -...
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions
Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
msn.com
The Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot has been won. But here’s why you might be buying your next lottery ticket by phone.
Many Americans rushed at the 11th hour to grocery stores and gas stations in advance of Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, all to get their chance at claiming a $1.35 billion jackpot. While the top prize was won by a single ticket-holder in Maine, it seems likely the process will repeat itself eventually again — with future big drawings and future last-minute panics.
Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
If you win the lottery, can you remain anonymous?
This Is What Actually Happens When You Win the Lottery
Mega Millions lottery players need to get ready because the jackpot just rose to $1.35 billion.
This Louisiana country music legend is donating millions
To bring in 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the New Year, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu
Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
With Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion, lottery players share what they'd do with big prize
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca spoke with people buying lottery tickets at a gas station in Dallas about what they'd do if they won.
This Louisiana Dish Is One Of The 10 Most Popular American Appetizers
TasteAtlas compiled a list of the most popular appetizers in the country, from avocado toast to onion rings.
Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas station
Who wants to LOSE a million dollars? Nobody, that’s who. But a recent customer at a gas station in Texas has just a few days left to avoid doing just that. A Texas Mega Millions lottery ticket for the July 29, 2022, drawing matched all five of the “white ball” numbers — but not the gold “Mega Ball” number — making it a $1 million dollar winner. No one has claimed the prize, however.
Man wins $200,000 from his third lottery ticket
A North Carolina man discovered that the third time's the charm when he won a $200,000 prize from the third lottery ticket he ever purchased.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $502 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $502 million.
country1037fm.com
Those Second Chance Lottery Tickets Payoff
Happy birthday to Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, and for winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. The North Carolina Education lottery has chances to win for a second chance, so don’t throw tickets away. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still in a state of awesomeness! The lucky man says, “It’s just unbelievable.” Mr. Lee beat some long odds of 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,500. He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation someplace warm.
iheart.com
How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions
In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California store
Luck was on one California lottery player’s side during the recent Mega Millions drawing. According to the California Lottery, one California winning ticket matched five numbers in the January 10, 2023 drawing. That ticket is worth $3,970,609.
WNEP-TV 16
Did anybody win the Powerball jackpot last night?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Monday's Powerball drawing was a bit of a snooze, with no jackpot ticket and only one new millionaire. Monday's winning numbers were 4-14-33-39-61 and the Powerball was 3. The next drawing is Wednesday. A ticket matching all five numbers, but not the Powerball, was sold in...
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0