Arlington, WA

sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: Close rivalry games

There were four big neighborhood high-school varsity basketball rivalry games the night of Jan. 24 involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas, and they were all good ones, with close outcomes. Two went into overtime, with the Washington-Liberty Generals winning in girls and boys action at Yorktown High...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

PHOTOS: Langley gymnasts second in competition

Langley High School’s girls gymnastics team came in second in a Jan. 18, 2023, meet held at (and won by) Yorktown High School. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt. Click on any photo to start the slide show and click on the “i” at bottom left to see captions.
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Yorktown gymnasts outscore rivals, others

With a winning total of 140.075, the Yorktown Patriots outscored their two Arlington girls gymnastics rivals at a recent multi-team high-school meet on their home floor. Also from Arlington, the Washington-Liberty Generals were fourth (135.775) and the Wakefield Warriors fifth (126.0). The Langley Saxons were a close second with 139.150.
YORKTOWN, VA

