FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Public Library Vandalized With ‘Foreign Objects’ in Toilets
San Francisco Public Library’s toilets have been vandalized, forcing an emergency closure and damaging multiple floors of the facility. A spokesperson for the library said a plumbing failure affected three levels of the Main Branch. Foreign objects were dumped into the library’s toilets on the third floor Friday, affecting...
sfstandard.com
A Century-Old Hotel & Restaurant Ditches ‘Drake’—and More Local Food News
From Dry January to baby penguin chicks, the first month of the year is all about starting anew. That’s exactly what a hotel in Union Square just did. Longtime San Francisco residents all know the Sir Francis Drake Hotel, which opened nearly a century ago and, undeterred by Prohibition, became one of the swankiest hotspots for the city’s upper crust.
Daily Californian
'Wonderfully eclectic': Statistics professor emeritus Roger Purves dies at 87
Roger Purves, professor emeritus at the UC Berkeley Department of Statistics, recently died at the age of 87. Purves was known in the statistics department for his unique sense of humor, welcoming personality and impact on the teaching and curriculum at UC Berkeley. “I greatly admire Roger’s remarkable contributions to...
Hard-hitting Native American tragedy gets S.F. world premiere
Rarely, if ever, has a Native American drama been presented by a major San Francisco stage company. And not often does a major company commission an emerging author to turn a Zoom-presented short play into a live two-hour world premiere. Claude Jackson Jr. has achieved those distinctions, however, with “Cashed Out,” his humor-laced tragedy about family, addiction and basketmaking. The production runs Thursday through Feb. 25 at San Francisco Playhouse,...
Eater
This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close
Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
Daily Californian
OpenEarth Foundation, Chainlink and UC Berkeley partner to create carbon pricing oracle
OpenEarth Foundation has launched a partnership with UC Berkeley and Chainlink, creating a new pricing oracle tool to assess the social costs of carbon, according to founder and executive director of the OpenEarth Foundation Martin Wainstein. The social cost of carbon dioxide is the fiscal value of damages caused to...
piedmontexedra.com
In the News | SF Chronicle crunches data to show UC admits for every public high school in CA
Using University of California data for the 2021 fall semester and data on senior enrollment from the California Department of Education to calculate application rates for each high school, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Nami Sumida built charts that show how many high school seniors applied to a UC and how many were accepted, the average GPAs for applicants applying to each UC campus, race and ethnicity of admits to each campus, and more.
sfbayview.com
Why Asian-Americans should celebrate Black History Month
After years of fighting and dying, the Black Civil Rights Movement culminated with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It’s a landmark in African-American, as well as American, history. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. This led to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which removed discrimination in America’s immigration policy. It opened the doors for many more Asians and non-Europeans to immigrate to America. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 also led to the Fair Housing Act (1968). This act prohibited racial and ethnic discrimination when buying or selling a house.
Bay Area restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award 2023 semifinalists
James Beard Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
sfstandard.com
A Young Black Trans Advocate Featured at SFMOMA Was Found Dead
Ivory Nicole Smith, a well-known Black transgender activist and entrepreneur, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. She was 27. A San Francisco native and Tenderloin resident, she had served as a program associate at the Transgender District and as a member of the Trans Advisory Committee with the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives. At the time of her death, Smith was a site supervisor at the Taimon Booton Navigation Center, a trans-specific project of St. James Infirmary, the SF nonprofit that provides health care and resources to sex workers.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
San Francisco invented cioppino. Sotto Mare serves the city’s best.
"It's nostalgic and comforting, it can feed a crowd, and you even get to wear a fun bib while eating it."
mix96sac.com
Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!
Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
sfstandard.com
Here Are the Tech Companies That Vacated the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
BART director punished for 'cotton-picking' comment during meeting
BART director John McPartland was censured by his fellow directors on Thursday.
Native San Franciscan describes 'dystopia' on trip to downtown bar: 'I felt scared'
A native San Franciscan describes the homeless encampments and crimes she witnessed while heading to a downtown bar in a lengthy Twitter thread.
48hills.org
Good Taste: Surveying SF’s Japanese sandos
A weekly menu of places to eat and people to meet, today’s Good Taste is dedicated to surveying the current Japanese sando scene in San Francisco. Though not all of the spots recommended here adhere to the conventions of serving a katsu cutlet or egg salad on untoasted, crustless shokupan (milk bread), they collectively represent how the city interprets the sando. All are worth sharing with a friend (or going HAM on your own).
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco
CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
Daily Californian
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' courts mediocrity, mid-century nostalgia
Get in loser, we’re going to Scarborough Fair. At San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre on Jan. 18, two men bearing a charming half-resemblance to Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel strode onstage a little after 7 p.m. A ripple of amusement fell over an audience composed of approximately two-thirds AARP members. Promptly, their tittering was shattered by “The Sound of Silence” (the electric version, naturally).
