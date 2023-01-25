ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

sfstandard.com

A Century-Old Hotel & Restaurant Ditches ‘Drake’—and More Local Food News

From Dry January to baby penguin chicks, the first month of the year is all about starting anew. That’s exactly what a hotel in Union Square just did. Longtime San Francisco residents all know the Sir Francis Drake Hotel, which opened nearly a century ago and, undeterred by Prohibition, became one of the swankiest hotspots for the city’s upper crust.
Daily Californian

'Wonderfully eclectic': Statistics professor emeritus Roger Purves dies at 87

Roger Purves, professor emeritus at the UC Berkeley Department of Statistics, recently died at the age of 87. Purves was known in the statistics department for his unique sense of humor, welcoming personality and impact on the teaching and curriculum at UC Berkeley. “I greatly admire Roger’s remarkable contributions to...
San Francisco Examiner

Hard-hitting Native American tragedy gets S.F. world premiere

Rarely, if ever, has a Native American drama been presented by a major San Francisco stage company. And not often does a major company commission an emerging author to turn a Zoom-presented short play into a live two-hour world premiere. Claude Jackson Jr. has achieved those distinctions, however, with “Cashed Out,” his humor-laced tragedy about family, addiction and basketmaking. The production runs Thursday through Feb. 25 at San Francisco Playhouse,...
Eater

This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close

Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
piedmontexedra.com

In the News | SF Chronicle crunches data to show UC admits for every public high school in CA

Using University of California data for the 2021 fall semester and data on senior enrollment from the California Department of Education to calculate application rates for each high school, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Nami Sumida built charts that show how many high school seniors applied to a UC and how many were accepted, the average GPAs for applicants applying to each UC campus, race and ethnicity of admits to each campus, and more.
sfbayview.com

Why Asian-Americans should celebrate Black History Month

After years of fighting and dying, the Black Civil Rights Movement culminated with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It’s a landmark in African-American, as well as American, history. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. This led to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which removed discrimination in America’s immigration policy. It opened the doors for many more Asians and non-Europeans to immigrate to America. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 also led to the Fair Housing Act (1968). This act prohibited racial and ethnic discrimination when buying or selling a house.
sfstandard.com

A Young Black Trans Advocate Featured at SFMOMA Was Found Dead

Ivory Nicole Smith, a well-known Black transgender activist and entrepreneur, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. She was 27. A San Francisco native and Tenderloin resident, she had served as a program associate at the Transgender District and as a member of the Trans Advisory Committee with the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives. At the time of her death, Smith was a site supervisor at the Taimon Booton Navigation Center, a trans-specific project of St. James Infirmary, the SF nonprofit that provides health care and resources to sex workers.
mix96sac.com

Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!

Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
48hills.org

Good Taste: Surveying SF’s Japanese sandos

A weekly menu of places to eat and people to meet, today’s Good Taste is dedicated to surveying the current Japanese sando scene in San Francisco. Though not all of the spots recommended here adhere to the conventions of serving a katsu cutlet or egg salad on untoasted, crustless shokupan (milk bread), they collectively represent how the city interprets the sando. All are worth sharing with a friend (or going HAM on your own).
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco

CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
Daily Californian

'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' courts mediocrity, mid-century nostalgia

Get in loser, we’re going to Scarborough Fair. At San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre on Jan. 18, two men bearing a charming half-resemblance to Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel strode onstage a little after 7 p.m. A ripple of amusement fell over an audience composed of approximately two-thirds AARP members. Promptly, their tittering was shattered by “The Sound of Silence” (the electric version, naturally).

