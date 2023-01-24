Read full article on original website
Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota
John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
mprnews.org
Weekend weather: Cold! Subzero wind chills as frigid air settles in
Our January has been much warmer than normal so far. At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the average temp is running 7.5 degrees warmer than normal this January. Twenty-two out of 25 days have been warmer than normal in the Twin Cities this January. Our temps are chilly Thursday, but they...
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
Minnesota’s Favorite Grocery Store Based Off Study. I Don’t Agree, Do You?
Where was the last place you went grocery shopping? If you're in the St. Cloud area it could be a number of places. Such as Coborn's, Cash Wise, ALDI, Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme Market and lets not forget Target and Walmart also have grocery sections you can shop at and there are other small stores too I'm not listing.
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations
Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
Here are the 60 finalists for the Minnesota snow plow naming contest
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled the finalists for this year's "Name a Snowplow" contest, with the public now able to vote for their favorites. MnDOT said they received more than 10,000 votes for the 2023 contest, with many of the names related to pop culture, local names and snow pun references like years past. Some of those include Better Call Salt, Bobsled Dylan, Bohemian Rhapsnowdy, Buzz Iceclear, Camp Scoopy, Harmon Chillebrew, and more.
hot967.fm
Cottonwood Co. Farmer Makes First Court Appearance Tomorrow
(St. Paul, MN) — The USDA is unveiling new rules to prevent organic food crime, and two Minnesota farmers are partly responsible. The department has tightened restrictions to prevent farmers from selling non-organic crops as organic. This comes after Cottonwood County farmer James Wolf was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota for allegedly making 46-million dollars off an organic fraud scheme from 2014 to 2021. Wolf pled not guilty. His alleged conspirator Adam Clifford Olson is expected to plead not guilty during his first court appearance tomorrow.
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota
A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Minnesota voting on 100% clean electricity today, 10% solar by 2030
The State of Minnesota is quickly moving toward legislating 100% renewable electricity for the state by 2040. The bill, “100% Clean Energy Standard” – HB7, is due for the House of Representatives floor today – January 26 – according to the official schedule. Per the...
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
mprnews.org
Minnesota Now and Then: Stillwater state prison opened 170 years ago
The history of prisons in Minnesota and elsewhere is fraught. The story of the Minnesota State Prison, formerly Minnesota Territorial Prison, began with an act by the territorial legislature in 1851 and the first prisoners arrived two years later. Since then, the institution has figured largely in the history of...
Where Is The Best Golf Course In Minnesota?
When you have so many outdoor recreation options to choose from in the great state of Minnesota it's hard to decide where to begin. But, if you make your choice based on the season it may be a little easier. After the ice house comes off the lake or when...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All
Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
These Two HUGE Minnesota Events Are This Weekend
As one Minnesota sports season has concluded, one continues, and yet another is on the horizon, fans will come together this weekend in the State of Hockey and Twins Territory. Beginning Friday, January 27 TwinsFest 2023 featuring over 60 current, former, and future Minnesota Twins players and coaches will gather...
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
Judge orders restitution after pool contractor left a number of jobs unfinished
MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has granted the Attorney General's motion for default in a civil suit against a pool contractor accused of leaving a number of jobs unfinished and Minnesota families out tens of thousands of dollars.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle has reported on the case of Charles Workman. Family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all."He ruined my yard, cut my patio, broke my fence and took my money," Kyle Swenson said....
