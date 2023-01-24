ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Monthly

Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota

John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Weekend weather: Cold! Subzero wind chills as frigid air settles in

Our January has been much warmer than normal so far. At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the average temp is running 7.5 degrees warmer than normal this January. Twenty-two out of 25 days have been warmer than normal in the Twin Cities this January. Our temps are chilly Thursday, but they...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations

Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Here are the 60 finalists for the Minnesota snow plow naming contest

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled the finalists for this year's "Name a Snowplow" contest, with the public now able to vote for their favorites. MnDOT said they received more than 10,000 votes for the 2023 contest, with many of the names related to pop culture, local names and snow pun references like years past. Some of those include Better Call Salt, Bobsled Dylan, Bohemian Rhapsnowdy, Buzz Iceclear, Camp Scoopy, Harmon Chillebrew, and more.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Cottonwood Co. Farmer Makes First Court Appearance Tomorrow

(St. Paul, MN) — The USDA is unveiling new rules to prevent organic food crime, and two Minnesota farmers are partly responsible. The department has tightened restrictions to prevent farmers from selling non-organic crops as organic. This comes after Cottonwood County farmer James Wolf was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota for allegedly making 46-million dollars off an organic fraud scheme from 2014 to 2021. Wolf pled not guilty. His alleged conspirator Adam Clifford Olson is expected to plead not guilty during his first court appearance tomorrow.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota

A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota Now and Then: Stillwater state prison opened 170 years ago

The history of prisons in Minnesota and elsewhere is fraught. The story of the Minnesota State Prison, formerly Minnesota Territorial Prison, began with an act by the territorial legislature in 1851 and the first prisoners arrived two years later. Since then, the institution has figured largely in the history of...
STILLWATER, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All

Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

These Two HUGE Minnesota Events Are This Weekend

As one Minnesota sports season has concluded, one continues, and yet another is on the horizon, fans will come together this weekend in the State of Hockey and Twins Territory. Beginning Friday, January 27 TwinsFest 2023 featuring over 60 current, former, and future Minnesota Twins players and coaches will gather...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Judge orders restitution after pool contractor left a number of jobs unfinished

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has granted the Attorney General's motion for default in a civil suit against a pool contractor accused of leaving a number of jobs unfinished and Minnesota families out tens of thousands of dollars.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle has reported on the case of Charles Workman. Family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all."He ruined my yard, cut my patio, broke my fence and took my money," Kyle Swenson said....
MINNESOTA STATE

