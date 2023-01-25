Read full article on original website
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
BBC
Jerusalem synagogue shooting: Israel arrests 42 after deadly attack
Israeli police have arrested 42 people in connection with a deadly shooting at a synagogue in East Jerusalem on Friday. Seven people were killed, and at least three more injured, in the deadliest attack of its kind in years. Two people were also injured on Saturday in a separate attack...
BBC
How tanks from Germany, US and UK could change the Ukraine war
Is this the week when the war dramatically turned in Ukraine's favour? It was certainly a decisive moment, with a coalition of Western nations confirming they were finally willing to supply modern-made main battle tanks. Germany said it would send Leopard 2 tanks and the US said it would send...
BBC
Seven killed in Jerusalem synagogue attack
We're pausing our live coverage of the attack on a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Seven people were shot dead and at least three more people were injured in the attack. Israel's police department described it as a "terrorist incident" and said the attacker had been "neutralised". UN chief Antonio Guterres...
BBC
Ukraine war: UN accuses Russia of breaking child protection rules over refugees
The head of the United Nations' refugee agency has accused Moscow of violating "fundamental" child protection principles by giving Russian passports to unaccompanied child refugees. Filippo Grandi added that Russia had then been putting these children up for adoption by Russian families. He said the UNHCR would try to get...
BBC
Bilal al-Sudani: US forces kill Islamic State Somalia leader in cave complex
US forces have killed an Islamic State leader, Bilal al-Sudani, and 10 of his operatives in northern Somalia, American officials say. He was killed after US special forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex hoping to capture him. "Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa,"...
BBC
Ukraine war: Funeral held for battleground body collector
Against a backdrop of muffled booms from the frontlines to the south and east, people sank to their knees and threw roses in front of the van as it inched past them. Then, as the back door opened and a wooden coffin was pulled out, the sobbing began. "My son!...
