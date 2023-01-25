ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
BBC

Jerusalem synagogue shooting: Israel arrests 42 after deadly attack

Israeli police have arrested 42 people in connection with a deadly shooting at a synagogue in East Jerusalem on Friday. Seven people were killed, and at least three more injured, in the deadliest attack of its kind in years. Two people were also injured on Saturday in a separate attack...
BBC

How tanks from Germany, US and UK could change the Ukraine war

Is this the week when the war dramatically turned in Ukraine's favour? It was certainly a decisive moment, with a coalition of Western nations confirming they were finally willing to supply modern-made main battle tanks. Germany said it would send Leopard 2 tanks and the US said it would send...
BBC

Seven killed in Jerusalem synagogue attack

We're pausing our live coverage of the attack on a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Seven people were shot dead and at least three more people were injured in the attack. Israel's police department described it as a "terrorist incident" and said the attacker had been "neutralised". UN chief Antonio Guterres...
BBC

Ukraine war: UN accuses Russia of breaking child protection rules over refugees

The head of the United Nations' refugee agency has accused Moscow of violating "fundamental" child protection principles by giving Russian passports to unaccompanied child refugees. Filippo Grandi added that Russia had then been putting these children up for adoption by Russian families. He said the UNHCR would try to get...
BBC

Bilal al-Sudani: US forces kill Islamic State Somalia leader in cave complex

US forces have killed an Islamic State leader, Bilal al-Sudani, and 10 of his operatives in northern Somalia, American officials say. He was killed after US special forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex hoping to capture him. "Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa,"...
BBC

Ukraine war: Funeral held for battleground body collector

Against a backdrop of muffled booms from the frontlines to the south and east, people sank to their knees and threw roses in front of the van as it inched past them. Then, as the back door opened and a wooden coffin was pulled out, the sobbing began. "My son!...

