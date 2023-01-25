Read full article on original website
Related
Wolves hold of Cowboys in OT
Tate Monroe made a pair of free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining in overtime to help seal a 58-57 conference win over Conrad for the Cut Bank boys basketball team on Saturday. Monroe’s free throws extended the Wolves’ lead to four points, which was just enough as the Cowboys’ Tagen...
Browning girls sweep road swing
The Lady Indians basketball team fought two tough Northwestern A opponents in road games last week, knocking off Columbia Falls, 52-29, on Friday, Jan. 20. The Bulldogs were next, as they claimed a 65-40 win over Whitefish on Saturday. “I think we were tied at 22 at halftime,” Coach Darryl...
Refiners go 1-1 over critical league stretch
Last weekend the Sunburst boys basketball team had two very important conference games. On Thursday, they traveled down to Dutton to face the Diamondbacks, and defeated them 54-36. Saturday the Refiners hosted the Cascade Badgers, and lost a heart breaker 61-59. The previous conference game with them was postponed, so...
Warriors notch two more victories
The Heart Butte Warriors basketball team had an easy time of things in Valier last week, overwhelming the Panthers, 96-24, on Friday, Jan. 20. However, they had a tougher time of it on Thursday, Jan. 19, as they took on the Runnin’ Indian JVs at the home court in Heart Butte. A gym full of Blackfeet fans watched as the Warriors put the game away, 80-40.
Lady Refiners rally in pair of losses
Sunburst Lady Refiners lost two games last week, dropping a close game to Power/Dutton/Brady 50-46, and then at home to Cascade, 80-67. Sunburst fell behind 13-7 in the first quarter, but fought back in the second to take a 26-25 lead at the half. The Refiners extended the lead through the third, leading 35-3. Sunburst couldn’t hang on in the fourth, losing 50-46.
Runnin’ Indians earn key league wins
The Runnin’ Indians basketball team added a pair of home game wins to their record last week, topping Columbia Falls in an overtime game, 83-79, on Friday. Having beaten the conference leader, they went on to whack Whitefish at the Tipi Dome on Saturday, 65-40. “That was a battle,”...
JV Coyotes go 2-1 in busy week
The Shelby JV boys basketball team had a rough start to the busy week, losing a lopsided game in Browning 25-71 on Tuesday. We had yet another player go down with a foot injury, a few injuries throughout the program have resulted in lineup and personnel changes on both the JV and Varsity squads. When we play with our full JV roster we are pretty competitive with the larger schools, but quarter limits make it with limited depth. The boys are jumping all in with next man up and working to improve day-to-day and week-to-week. Scoring for the Coyotes: Enrico Gandini, 6, Kody Standiford, 5, Tyler Hansen, 5, Kobe Hooker, 4, Brendan Clark, 3 and Bryson Deeble, 2.
Are big cats prowling Cut Bank?
There have been rumblings of mountain lion activity around the Cut Bank area this winter, though Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff said there have been no confirmed sightings. This is Montana, however, and mountain lion activity is not uncommon. Capt. Dave Holland, a game warden based in Great Falls,...
James Gregory Parker
Jim passed away suddenly at home in Shelby on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. A rosary was held at St. William’s Catholic Church in Shelby on Friday, Jan. 20. Funeral mass was held Saturday, Jan. 21 at St. William’s Church. James Gregory Parker was born March 29, 1951 to...
Local 4-Hers help host Biennial 4-H Legislative Breakfast
Members and leaders of the MSU Toole County 4-H program helped to host the Biennial 4-H Legislative Breakfast in Helena on Jan. 17. From the Blazing Saddles Club, Avalyn, Alethea and Anissa Smith, accompanied by their father, Dusty Smith, participated. The breakfast is sponsored by Montanans for 4-H, an all-volunteer group of concerned citizens with the mission of supporting 4-H throughout the legislative session.
Cut Bank animal rescue in need of volunteers, foster homes
Times have been tough, and tough times usually lead to a lot of abandoned dogs and cats. Animal rescues across the country are limited by several things, but caring foster homes are needed now more than ever. Quailwings Rescue of Cut Bank has been saving animals throughout Montana for years,...
Friends of Extension award goes to Sunburst couple
At the annual MSU Toole County Extension Cropping Seminar I was able to honor this pair with the Friends of Extension award from Epsilon Sigma Phi (ESP), a professional organization within Extension. Korey and Wendy Fauque were selected as Friends of Extension at the state level. Their nomination was submitted at the national ESP level, and they were selected as winners.
Dupuyer hosting annual Pancake Supper Feb. 5
The annual Pancake Supper sponsored by the Dupuyer Community Club will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dupuyer Community Hall. Please join friends and family for a delicious meal of bacon, eggs and pancakes. Coffee and juice will also be served. A special treat may include homemade Chokecherry syrup.
School board reviews upcoming events, MHSA proposals
The Shelby School Board of Trustees held a regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Following the initial business of the Board, Superintendent Elliott Crump reviewed some of the District’s upcoming events, including the Educational Advocacy Day scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Helena. Additionally, Mr. Crump reviewed the dates for state speech and drama in Manhattan on Jan. 27-28 and the state wrestling meet in Billings on Feb. 10-11.
Red Cross Blood Drive slated for Feb. 2 at Civic Center
The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Shelby Civic Center. There are 45 people with appointments and an expected turnout of 68 donors. Appointments are recommended and walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made on line at www.redcrossblood...
Toole County Justice Court actions
The following are the dispositions settled in Toole County Justice Court on Jan. 13-19 by the Honorable Judge Donna Whitt. Calvin G. Rowell II, assault, purposely or knowingly causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury, amended to disorderly conduct, first offense, $185 fine. Shawn A. Raulston, theft, unauthorized control over property,...
Shelby seeks community development ideas, opinions
The best way to find out what a community needs is by obtaining information from those who live in the community. Whether it’s more low-income housing, more licensed daycares, street maintenance or updating equipment at local parks, your input is appreciated and the time to share it is coming up on Monday, Feb. 6, during the public hearing being held at 6:30 p.m. at Shelby City Hall.
