Round Rock, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin woman arrested after TxDPS finds 10 people in her truck

VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - An Austin woman is under arrest on human smuggling charges. A Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) trooper pulled her over on US 277 in Val Verde County and found 10 migrants inside a Penske van. TxDPS says the driver told the trooper she was...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin firefighters conducting prescribed burn in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - If you see smoke in South Austin, it may be coming from a prescribed burn. The Austin Fire Department is conducting the prescribed burn near MoPac and SH 45 to help restore native grasslands on Austin's Water Quality Protection Lands (WQPL). On January 26 and 27, crews...
AUSTIN, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Pflugerville woman found safe

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office has found a missing Pflugerville woman. She was found safe. TCSO said they found 27-year-old Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar. She was originally last seen on Jan. 7 and was reported missing Jan. 16. TCSO said no additional details will be released.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Copperas Cove Junior High burglary

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season. The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville PD looking for two suspects involved in robbery last year

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven last year. The incident happened on New Year’s Day in 2022. Two subjects, wearing masks, entered the convenience store at 1717 E Pflugerville Pkwy at 4:21 a.m. One pulled a gun from his pocket and demanded money.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
