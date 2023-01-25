Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Austin woman arrested after TxDPS finds 10 people in her truck
VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - An Austin woman is under arrest on human smuggling charges. A Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) trooper pulled her over on US 277 in Val Verde County and found 10 migrants inside a Penske van. TxDPS says the driver told the trooper she was...
Truck stolen from Austin nonprofit that provides laundry services to homeless
Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people.
Around 30 storage units affected in south Austin fire
The Austin Fire Department tweeted AFD and ESD5 units are at the scene of the second alarm fire at11959 Menchaca Rd. and it's a "large defensive fire at a multi-unit storage facility."
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters conducting prescribed burn in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - If you see smoke in South Austin, it may be coming from a prescribed burn. The Austin Fire Department is conducting the prescribed burn near MoPac and SH 45 to help restore native grasslands on Austin's Water Quality Protection Lands (WQPL). On January 26 and 27, crews...
CBS Austin
Family of man killed by Liberty Hill officer seeking more answers into son's death
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The family of 21-year-old Jackson Lieber who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill Police Officer last week is demanding transparency from the investigation. The shooting happened near a home on FM 1869—just west of Highway 183 in Liberty Hill. The Williamson County Sheriff’s...
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Affidavit: Road rage murder suspect identified through tips
An arrest affidavit revealed details that led to the arrest of a man accused of murdering a woman Jan. 6 in the 500 block of E. Stassney Lane.
fox7austin.com
Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
fox7austin.com
Missing Pflugerville woman found safe
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office has found a missing Pflugerville woman. She was found safe. TCSO said they found 27-year-old Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar. She was originally last seen on Jan. 7 and was reported missing Jan. 16. TCSO said no additional details will be released.
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Copperas Cove Junior High burglary
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season. The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.
'Someone took her away' | Family of road rage victim says arrest is step toward justice
AUSTIN, Texas — A victim's family is one step closer to finding answers after police made an arrest in what they've called a road rage case. U.S. Marshals arrested Manolo Gonzalez after a deadly shooting along Stassney Lane on Jan. 6. On Jan. 11, the victim was identified as...
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville PD looking for two suspects involved in robbery last year
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven last year. The incident happened on New Year’s Day in 2022. Two subjects, wearing masks, entered the convenience store at 1717 E Pflugerville Pkwy at 4:21 a.m. One pulled a gun from his pocket and demanded money.
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS troopers arrest Austin driver suspected of human smuggling
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver had 10 people inside a Penske van and claimed they were taking them to Austin. Video Courtesy: Texas DPS.
abc7amarillo.com
Lawsuit filed against Rainey Street restaurant for excluding patrons with dreadlocks
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against a restaurant on Rainey Street after two men said they were denied entry because of a “no dreadlock policy.”. Civil rights attorney Blerim Elmazi, attorney Dominic J. Negrón, and attorney Zachary O. Green filed the lawsuit on...
Refugee family deals with sewage coming from bathtub in Austin apartment
A family of Afghanistan refugees are living in an apartment with raw sewage coming out of their bathtub and toilet.
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
fox7austin.com
Strange sight: Over a dozen scarecrows found on side of North Austin road
AUSTIN, Texas - Over a dozen scarecrows have randomly popped up on the side of a North Austin road. The scarecrows can be found below US 183 and MoPac Exchange. According to social media users, the first scarecrow sighting began over the weekend. Not much is known about their sudden...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for murder of 22-year-old woman in South Austin road rage incident
Austin police said on Jan. 23, Manolo Gonzalez was found by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Kyle, and was later booked into the Travis County Jail. He was arrested for first-degree murder.
1 dead, 3 injured in Round Rock 2-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1