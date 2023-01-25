Central Division opponents meet when Arizona hosts St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (23-21-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (15-27-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Arizona Coyotes in Central Division action on Thursday.

Arizona is 15-27-5 overall and 1-6-2 against the Central Division. The Coyotes have conceded 168 goals while scoring 121 for a -47 scoring differential.

St. Louis is 6-6-1 against the Central Division and 23-21-3 overall. The Blues have allowed 166 goals while scoring 146 for a -20 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse has 16 goals and 11 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 22 goals and 23 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blues: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Pavel Buchnevich: out (ankle), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.