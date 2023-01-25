ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Central Division opponents meet when Arizona hosts St. Louis

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

St. Louis Blues (23-21-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (15-27-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Arizona Coyotes in Central Division action on Thursday.

Arizona is 15-27-5 overall and 1-6-2 against the Central Division. The Coyotes have conceded 168 goals while scoring 121 for a -47 scoring differential.

St. Louis is 6-6-1 against the Central Division and 23-21-3 overall. The Blues have allowed 166 goals while scoring 146 for a -20 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse has 16 goals and 11 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 22 goals and 23 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blues: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Pavel Buchnevich: out (ankle), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Anaheim hosts Arizona after Vatrano’s hat trick

Arizona Coyotes (15-28-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes after Frank Vatrano’s hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Ducks’ 5-3 win. Anaheim is 14-29-5 overall and 8-13-1 at home....
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss....
DENVER, CO
bvmsports.com

As Caps visit, Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel ponder if Avalanche tribute video will include dropping Stanley Cup

Sports NHL Colorado AvalancheNewsNews Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources. Colorado Avalanche | As Caps visit, Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel ponder if Avalanche tribute video will include dropping Stanley Cup Nicolas Aube-Kubel leans into the jokes about his Stanley Cup spill. “It’s part of my journey here,”…
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Western Conference-leading Dallas faces New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (31-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-9, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -139, Devils +117; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. Dallas has a 13-5-5 record at home and a...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Projected Lineup: Jan. 26 at Arizona

Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is keeping his top two forward lines in tact for Thursday's 8 p.m. CT game against the Arizona Coyotes (BSMW, 101 ESPN), but there are changes sprinkled throughout the rest of the lineup. For starters, Josh Leivo is returning to the third line, where he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Gostisbehere out 4-6 weeks for Coyotes with upper-body injury

Defenseman played 19:25 in loss to Ducks on Tuesday, has 29 points this season. Shayne Gostisbehere is out 4-6 weeks for the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury sustained against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. The defenseman played 19:25 of a 5-2 loss at Mullett Arena. His 29 points (nine...
FOX Sports

Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease. Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Calgary in action against Chicago after overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Calgary is 14-8-2 in home games and 23-16-9 overall. The Flames have a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Predators recall Gravel from Admirals

MILWAUKEE - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Thursday, Jan. 26 that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee. Gravel has skated in four games with the Predators this season, including his Nashville debut on Dec. 12 at St. Louis. He’s also posted 10...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Washington fends off Arizona St. in 69-66 OT win

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 22 points and Noah Williams scored 18 points and Washington led most of the way following a sluggish start to beat Arizona State 69-66 in overtime Thursday night. Frankie Collins missed two late 3-point attempts for the chance to tie it. Williams started...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy