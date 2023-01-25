ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
GreenMatters

Xbox Consoles Will Now Automatically Power Down When Inactive, to Save Power

Xbox is working on reducing the environmental impact of the popular video game console — and the company recently announced new power-reducing measures that will soon be imposed on all Xbox players. And one of the most interesting new features is an automatic power down, which will save electricity and ultimately contribute to Microsoft's climate change goals.
makeuseof.com

How to Troubleshoot Apex Legends Crashing on Windows 11

Like most Battle Royale games, Apex Legends has its fair share of bugs and glitches. These are understandable to an extent, but it gets frustrating when it crashes on every launch on your Windows 11 PC.
makeuseof.com

How to Join Xbox Insider and Get New Xbox Features Early

Having access to brand-new Xbox features and updates helps to ensure that your console is always running on the latest available version and that you're not missing out on new exciting features provided by Microsoft.
makeuseof.com

How to Add an Enhanced Run Tool to Windows 10 & 11

The Run command accessory in Windows 11/10 for opening apps and files has been a part of Microsoft's flagship OS series for decades. Yet, that accessory has hardly changed since the 1990s; and the Windows search tool works better for Run's intended purpose. It's about time the big M revamped Run.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals

Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
CNET

Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: It's All About RPGs for January

Having an Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost essential for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service, and in November, an indie hit is leading the pack.
Cult of Mac

iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.

Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
brytfmonline.com

Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!

If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
Digital Trends

Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal

Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
ZDNet

Save $400 on this massive Samsung TV before the big game at Best Buy

There's nothing better than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football fan, pickleball enthusiast, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Fall Guys Connection Errors on Windows

Connection errors are a real curse for online games like Fall Guys. Not only do they spoil the gaming mood, but they also stop you from continuing your ranked hot streak. Luckily, it's very easy to fix connection errors in Fall Guys.

