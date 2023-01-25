Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Xbox Consoles Will Now Automatically Power Down When Inactive, to Save Power
Xbox is working on reducing the environmental impact of the popular video game console — and the company recently announced new power-reducing measures that will soon be imposed on all Xbox players. And one of the most interesting new features is an automatic power down, which will save electricity and ultimately contribute to Microsoft's climate change goals.
makeuseof.com
How to Troubleshoot Apex Legends Crashing on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like most Battle Royale games, Apex Legends has its fair share of bugs and glitches. These are understandable to an extent, but it gets frustrating when it crashes on every launch on your Windows 11 PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Join Xbox Insider and Get New Xbox Features Early
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having access to brand-new Xbox features and updates helps to ensure that your console is always running on the latest available version and that you're not missing out on new exciting features provided by Microsoft.
makeuseof.com
How to Add an Enhanced Run Tool to Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Run command accessory in Windows 11/10 for opening apps and files has been a part of Microsoft’s flagship OS series for decades. Yet, that accessory has hardly changed since the 1990s; and the Windows search tool works better for Run’s intended purpose. It’s about time the big M revamped Run.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
CNET
Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: It's All About RPGs for January
Having an Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost essential for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service, and in November, an indie hit is leading the pack.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Xbox becomes first 'carbon aware' console, but not everyone is happy: 'Woke brigade is after video games'
A recent announcement from Xbox declared that a new automatic update will help fans use less energy and change how their consoles function for the sake of the environment.
NME
Bill Gates says the metaverse isn’t “revolutionary” but thinks AI will be
Bill Gates has said that he doesn’t think the metaverse has been “revolutionary” in the way he claims AI will be, and revealed that his code hasn’t been shipped with a Microsoft product since 1985. The Microsoft founder’s comments were made during a Reddit Q&A yesterday...
How to force your loved one’s iPhone to ring in an emergency
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson walks through the steps to adjust your "Do Not Disturb" iPhone settings so you don't miss calls or messages from loved ones in emergencies.
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
Digital Trends
Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal
Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
ZDNet
Save $400 on this massive Samsung TV before the big game at Best Buy
There's nothing better than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football fan, pickleball enthusiast, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Fall Guys Connection Errors on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Connection errors are a real curse for online games like Fall Guys. Not only do they spoil the gaming mood, but they also stop you from continuing your ranked hot streak. Luckily, it's very easy to fix connection errors in Fall Guys.
IGN
Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Talks About ‘Painful’ Layoffs; Microsoft Downsizing Also Included Teams at AltspaceVR, Mixed Reality, Hololens and More
Microsoft recently underwent some major downsizing, with a layoff that saw the departure of 10,000 employees. Among the many techies that lost their jobs, several of them came from the company's gaming divisions at Xbox. Once the dust settled on the matter, Xbox chief Phil Spencer sent a company-wide email...
Comments / 0