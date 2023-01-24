Read full article on original website
Missing infant Xyavier Calliste found safe with mother in North Carolina
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert issued for a 3-month-old infant out of Kemp was discontinued, police said. Xyavier Calliste and his mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, were found at a bus terminal in North Carolina. Investigators were able to track Williams' travel from when she left a domestic violence shelter on Jan. 25. She and Calliste had arrived at the shelter four days prior on Sunday. There was a court order for Calliste to remain at the shelter. Williams was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for interfering with child custody.Authorities will hold her in North Carolina until she's extradited back to Texas. Calliste was unharmed and is in the care of Children's Protective Services until Texas CPS can make arrangements to bring him back to Smith County.
Texas Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued for a 3-month-old infant out of Kemp, police said. The child, identified as Xyavier Calliste has brown eyes, black hair, and is 23 inches tall and weighs about eight pounds.On Thursday, Jan. 26, police said the baby's mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, took him from a domestic violence shelter the night before. She and Calliste had arrived at the shelter four days prior on Sunday. Williams is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.Police said Williams is allowed to come and go from the...
3-month-old baby from North Texas found safe in North Carolina after Amber Alert, police say
Baby Xyavier Calliste and his 23-year-old mother were found in about 1,100 miles away from their home in north Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Protest Planned in Dallas Amid Release of Tyre Nichols Assault Video
A protest was underway in Dallas for Friday night in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who died three days after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee during a traffic stop. Dallas-based advocacy group the Next Generation Action Network announced Friday they planned to gather...
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy
The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
fox4news.com
WATCH: SUV crashes into Dallas restaurant, 5 injured
DALLAS - Dallas police said the driver who slammed her vehicle into a restaurant, injuring five people, was under the influence. Surveillance video shows the SUV crashing into Speranza Italian Restaurant on Preston Road in Far North Dallas. The driver has been identified as 64-year-old Jan Bennett by police. She's...
Conjoined twins successfully separated at Texas hospital
A pair of conjoined twins were successfully separated during a complex procedure that marked a surgical first for the Fort Worth, Texas, pediatric hospital where it took place on Monday. The infants, AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley, "are recovering well," officials at the hospital, Cook Children's Medical Center, wrote in a news release describing what they called a "historic surgery." AmieLynn and JamieLynn were born prematurely to parents and Fort Worth residents Amanda Arciniega and James Finley, at the nearby Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital on Oct. 3. At the time of their birth, the twins were joined along their abdomens...
starlocalmedia.com
Father and son recognized by Plano and Richardson police departments
The police departments of Plano and Richardson recognized a father and son Monday afternoon for their help in returning a man to his home after a Silver Alert was issued in December. Heading home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios Ray and his father, Jason Ray, noticed a Silver...
Man wounded in shootout with Dallas police dies, was wanted on capital murder warrant
A man shot by Dallas police Wednesday has died. He was wounded in a shootout with Dallas police who pulled over a car in which he was a passenger. The man was wanted for capital murder in another city
Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?
Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
Prosper ISD school board president arrested, charged with indecency with a child
PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The president of the Prosper ISD school board has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact.Drew Wilborn, 43, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Dallas Police Department. His bail has been set at $50,000.Dallas police said they received information on April 14, 2022, regarding a 16-year-old being inappropriately touched by Wilborn, who was an executive pastor at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. An investigation determined the crime occurred and a warrant was obtained for Wilborn. While the investigation was happening, Wilborn was placed on leave and suspended. Since then, Wilborn was terminated from...
Woman struck and killed by Greyhound bus in Dallas
A woman has died in the Cedars neighborhood near downtown Dallas where she was run over by a Greyhound bus last night. Just before 9 p.m. she was run over by the bus making a left turn at Elm and Lamar
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
Suspects named in stabbing attack on Lyft driver in Frisco
There’s new information about this month’s brutal attack on a Lyft driver in Frisco. Two weeks ago, driver Francis Watson picked up two passengers and during the ride, police say he was stabbed as part of a carjacking attempt.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood
Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
fox4news.com
Woman, toddler injured in drive-by shooting in Fort Worth, 3 suspects in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas - 3 suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth sent a 20-year-old woman and a toddler to the hospital. Fort Worth police say at around 12:30 p.m. the female was holding the toddler in her arms outside a home on Strong Avenue, when an unknown vehicle pulled up and began to shoot at the residence.
Dallas man dies in I-45 accident
Dallas man dies in I-45 accident From Staff Reports Wed, 01/25/2023 - 15:11 Image Body A Dallas man is dead after a two-vehicle crash...
Texas appeals court delays Jerry Jones' paternity proceedings
DALLAS — A Texas court of appeals has delayed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' paternity proceedings, overturning a previous denial for the delay in a Dallas County district court. Jones' lawyer, Royce West, filed the lawsuit due to a hearing for genetic testing, which was set to have taken...
