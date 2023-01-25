Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Fencing key to security at RVHS
MOHAVE VALLEY — River Valley High School is one step closer to completing a security overhaul, having recently installed fencing around the campus. Although there is no current timeline on when the fence's gating will be installed, it is expected to be completed "in the near future" said Michael Carter, Colorado River Union High School District director of community engagement.
Mohave Daily News
Bennett elementary to move to LHS
LAUGHLIN — William G. Bennett Elementary School will see new classrooms and an auxiliary gym as part of a move to turn the Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School into the Laughlin K-12 school campus. The elementary school, which was built in 1986, has begun to deteriorate over time and the...
anglerschannel.com
Lake Havasu Readies for MLF Toyota Series Western Division Opener Presented by Psycho Tuna
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (Jan. 24, 2023) – The Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats is set to launch next week, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Feb. 2-4, with the Toyota Series at Lake Havasu Presented by Psycho Tuna. The three-day tournament, hosted by Go Lake Havasu, is the first of three regular-season events in the Western Division Presented by Tackle Warehouse.
Mohave Daily News
Innovation Lab does more than teach
MOHAVE VALLEY — Esports, drones and 3D printing are just a handful of activities Mohave Valley Junior High School students can enjoy in the school's new Innovation Lab — and teachers say they are valuable learning tools. The Mohave Valley Elementary School District held a postmortem Tuesday night...
Mohave Daily News
2022 Fourth Quarter Year in Review
NEEDLES — News big and small filled 2022 in Needles. During January, the Needles Desert Star will take a look back at what made headlines. Today's edition features a recap of the fourth quarter — October through December. The fourth quarter began with the City of Needles celebrating...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Some 200 volunteers turned out for desert clean up project
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) conducted a Desert Cleanup event on January 14, outside of Lake Havasu City. Sheriff Schuster opened the event Saturday morning with a safety briefing and thanked the volunteers for their dedication and efforts to help remove unwanted trash from our deserts.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in RV blaze
KINGMAN – Some may have seen a large column of black smoke billowing from the desert north of Kingman Tuesday, Jan. 24. Personnel aboard the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) Engine 311 spotted the smoke at 8:50 a.m. when returning to base from Kingman Regional Medical Center. Chief Dennis...
Mohave Daily News
Food bank serves vital role in community
LAUGHLIN — The Colorado River Food Bank at 240 Laughlin Civic Drive serves residents of both Nevada and Arizona who meet income and residency guidelines. Every aspect of its operation — donation, delivery and receiving, inspection, categorization, recipient registration, ordering, storage, facility and product maintenance, and administration — is performed by unpaid volunteers.
ABC 15 News
ADOT looking for feedback on new US 93/I-40 interchange in Wednesday meeting
On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. to go over the new design plans for the interchange between I-40 & US 93. ADOT says the goal of this more than $160 million project is designed to reduce congestion on the route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lost hiker found near Sara’s Park
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Lake Havasu City Police Department at approximately. 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening Jan. 22, that a 62-year-old female hiker had become separated from her group and the group was unable to locate her. The party had...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Beckwith murder trial begins
KINGMAN – There’s no dispute that one teenager shot and killed another at a party in Lake Havasu City 18 months ago as a murder begins in Kingman. Attorneys, however, have asked a Mohave County Superior Court jury to reach disparate conviction-acquittal outcomes in the trial of Carter Beckwith, 19, Lake Havasu.
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identify victim in 1971 homicide case
Mohave County (KSNV) — A woman found dead in a remote area in Arizona back in 1971 has been positively identified by authorities this week. She was identified as Colleen Audrey Rice on January 23, the 52nd anniversary of her body being discovered 2.2 miles east of US Hwy 93 on Hackberry Road, about an hour from Laughlin, Nevada.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Teen perishes in motorcycle crash
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a teenager in Lake Havasu City is under investigation by the police department. Detective Chris Angus said officers responded at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to the incident on Hwy. 95 just north of Mulberry Ave.
Mohave Daily News
FM men arrested for illegal dumping
FORT MOHAVE — Two Fort Mohave men were arrested last week after allegedly dumping construction materials near a Fort Mohave neighborhood. According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, David Ryan Arnett, 55, and Alfred George Nemeti, 49 of Fort Mohave, were each charged with one felony count of criminal littering.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Four pounds of meth, cocaine seized
MOHAVE VALLEY – Several pounds each of methamphetamine and cocaine and an assortment of other illegal drugs were confiscated following a law enforcement traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Bullhead City police detectives assigned to the Arizona Department of Public Safety State Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 95 and King Street at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
Mohave Daily News
Seven arrested in connection to Fentanyl bust
BULLHEAD CITY — Three men and four women have been arrested after 5,200 fentanyl pills were allegedly found during a traffic stop Saturday in Bullhead City. Two of the arrests came directly as a result of a traffic stop while the other five were arrested after search warrants were served at two local residences, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a news release.
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office locate missing 73-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (7:31 P.M.):. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing person. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue are seeking help in finding a missing 73-year-old man. Alan Richard Gurney was last seen in Golden Valley wearing a green Carhartt...
