Asheville Regional Airport Breaks Ground on New Air Traffic Control Tower

Asheville Regional Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration recently joined together to break ground on a new air traffic control tower (ATCT). The new ATCT will replace the existing 62-year-old tower, which is one of the oldest in the country and is currently located within the airport terminal. The new ATCT is a $55 million project ($44 million construction and $11 million for equipment and technology) and will be located on the west side of the airport, across the runway from the airport terminal.
