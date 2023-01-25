King Cakes are a huge business. Even though they've been made for hundreds of years during carnival season, there's been a massive increase in king cake sales in recent years. Perhaps that's due to the amount of king cakes being shipped across the country and more people learning about them. Perhaps social media has made them more popular than ever. There have even been king cake cocktails and burgers! Whatever the cause, king cakes are king during January and February.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO