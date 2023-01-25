ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whereyat.com

Where To Get A Slice of King Cake in New Orleans | King Cake Available By The Slice in NOLA

King Cakes are a huge business. Even though they've been made for hundreds of years during carnival season, there's been a massive increase in king cake sales in recent years. Perhaps that's due to the amount of king cakes being shipped across the country and more people learning about them. Perhaps social media has made them more popular than ever. There have even been king cake cocktails and burgers! Whatever the cause, king cakes are king during January and February.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Here Are New Orleans’s James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023

The semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards have dropped, and this year there are 12 New Orleans chefs (or chef duos) and restaurants on the longlist, including 10 chefs from seven restaurants as semifinalists in the best chef, South category. New Orleans hero Nina Compton, chef and co-owner of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'

A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Look Inside the Tell Me Bar, New Orleans’s Moody New Natural Wine Bar

New Orleans is a city enamored with history and tradition, and not one closely associated with modernity. As such, the most celebrated wine cellars in town tend to be the oldest, grandest, and most expensive, found at fine-dining institutions like Commander’s Palace, Antoine’s, and Brennan’s. But a new natural wine bar in the Lower Garden District, the Tell Me Bar, is bringing the modern world of wine to this tradition-rich city.
OREGON STATE
whereyat.com

Best Spots for a Bloody Mary in New Orleans|Top NOLA Bloody Marys

No city does mixed drinks better than New Orleans. The Crescent City is synonymous with drinking and has been the birth place of world class cocktails like the Sazerac cocktail, the Hurricane, the Ramos Gin Fizz, and so much more. Our local writers have drinks they mix for themselves. Any drink ordered in New Orleans will the best version of said drink, and that includes the savory Bloody Mary.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home

When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

$2.95 million French Quarter home blends modern opulence with elegant past

The French Quarter is filled with interesting properties, but 1021 Chartres St. stands out in the crowd. The $2.95 million home is sizable, with more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a quintet of bedrooms and full baths, plus two additional half-baths. Outside, there's a lacy ironwork balcony on the front and brick courtyards in the back.

