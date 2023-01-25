Read full article on original website
Related
whereyat.com
Where To Get A Slice of King Cake in New Orleans | King Cake Available By The Slice in NOLA
King Cakes are a huge business. Even though they've been made for hundreds of years during carnival season, there's been a massive increase in king cake sales in recent years. Perhaps that's due to the amount of king cakes being shipped across the country and more people learning about them. Perhaps social media has made them more popular than ever. There have even been king cake cocktails and burgers! Whatever the cause, king cakes are king during January and February.
Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay Opening Burger Restaurant In New Orleans
Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay is coming to the Crescent City!
NOLA.com
Couple bringing New Orleans empanada restaurant to two locations in Biloxi
Take an empanada, a South American stuffed dough, and give it a New Orleans twist and it becomes Empanola. Bring a franchise to South Mississippi and it will be Empanola Biloxi — opening in just a few weeks next to Smoothie King at 310 Popp’s Ferry Road near the corner of Pass Road in Biloxi.
Eater
Here Are New Orleans’s James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023
The semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards have dropped, and this year there are 12 New Orleans chefs (or chef duos) and restaurants on the longlist, including 10 chefs from seven restaurants as semifinalists in the best chef, South category. New Orleans hero Nina Compton, chef and co-owner of...
NOLA.com
A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'
A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
The Ball’s In Her Court! New Orleans Artist Monique Lorden Talks ‘NOLA Has Wiiings’
New Orleans is one of the most culturally rich cities in the world, so it’s only right that the city’s artists rose to the occasion when Red Bull and the Pelicans launched their community initiative #NOLAHasWiiings. We journeyed to the Big Easy to witness firsthand the work of...
franchising.com
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens Sixth Location and First New Orleans Restaurant in Recently Developed Caesars
The Ultimate Burger Experience Joins a Collection of Concepts in New Food Hall Exclusive to World-Renowned Chefs. The ultimate burger experience and latest concept by highly-respected chef, Bobby Flay, has announced the opening of its sixth restaurant at the recently transformed Caesars New Orleans. As a part of the latest...
Eater
Look Inside the Tell Me Bar, New Orleans’s Moody New Natural Wine Bar
New Orleans is a city enamored with history and tradition, and not one closely associated with modernity. As such, the most celebrated wine cellars in town tend to be the oldest, grandest, and most expensive, found at fine-dining institutions like Commander’s Palace, Antoine’s, and Brennan’s. But a new natural wine bar in the Lower Garden District, the Tell Me Bar, is bringing the modern world of wine to this tradition-rich city.
NOLA.com
A real woman 'warrior' reigns as queen of the Nefertiti parade in New Orleans East
It’s unusual to interview a Carnival queen who’s carrying a sidearm. But Summer Turner isn’t your usual Carnival Queen. She’s a detective sergeant in the New Orleans Police Department, assigned to property crime in New Orleans’ busiest precinct, the 7th, in New Orleans East. On...
whereyat.com
Best Spots for a Bloody Mary in New Orleans|Top NOLA Bloody Marys
No city does mixed drinks better than New Orleans. The Crescent City is synonymous with drinking and has been the birth place of world class cocktails like the Sazerac cocktail, the Hurricane, the Ramos Gin Fizz, and so much more. Our local writers have drinks they mix for themselves. Any drink ordered in New Orleans will the best version of said drink, and that includes the savory Bloody Mary.
NOLA.com
It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home
When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s
France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, but New Orleans perfected it.
NOLA.com
$2.95 million French Quarter home blends modern opulence with elegant past
The French Quarter is filled with interesting properties, but 1021 Chartres St. stands out in the crowd. The $2.95 million home is sizable, with more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a quintet of bedrooms and full baths, plus two additional half-baths. Outside, there's a lacy ironwork balcony on the front and brick courtyards in the back.
Broadway in New Orleans announces “Wicked,” “Annie” and more for '23-'24 season
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023-2024 schedule of Broadway plays at The Saenger Theatre is filled with blockbuster performances. The upcoming season, which will kick off with the pre-Broadway list, includes such hit shows as A WONDERFUL WORLD in October, and the much-anticipated return of LES MISÉRABLES. It also...
New Report Digs Into New Orleans, Louisiana Designation as the Nation’s ‘Murder Capital’
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The Big Easy has long been plagued with a crime problem, but 2022 proved to be an extremely deadly year - and violence in the city only seems to be escalating. In September 2022, New Orleans earned the designation of "Murder Capital" of the...
myneworleans.com
13th Annual Horses, Hops & Cops Fundraiser, Meet the Famous Budweiser Clydesdales
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Budweiser present the 13th annual Horses, Hops & Cops fundraiser scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 5-8 p.m. The event will again be held at the N.O.P.D. horse stables located at 1021 Harrison Ave. in New Orleans City Park. The event is free for all ages.
225batonrouge.com
Hunting for Hubig’s: Where to find the iconic New Orleans hand pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and pie-crazed fans have been quick to snatch these sticky, sweet snacks from shelves everywhere. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a...
NOLA.com
New name on New Orleans skyline: See which Poydras Street tower is getting an updated sign
The Mississippi-based bank that acquired New Orleans’ First Bank and Trust last year is renaming its new local headquarters building among the office towers of Poydras Street. The 36-story building at the intersection of Poydras and O'Keefe Avenue known as the First Bank & Trust Tower is being renamed...
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
This Is Louisiana's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
Comments / 1