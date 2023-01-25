Read full article on original website
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
The teenage driver of a vehicle that went off of Golf Course Drive in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Taycheedah early last Saturday morning and hit a tree has died. County Sheriff’s officials say 16-year-old Tommy Koenigs died Wednesday from injuries suffered in the accident. Sixteen-year-old Nevins Zoch a front seat passenger in the vehicle died at the scene. Sixteen-year-old Gillian Schwartz a back seat passenger was taken to St. Agnes Hospital after the crash. Koenigs attended St. Mary’s Springs Academy, Zoch Laconia High School, and Schwartz goes to Fond du Lac High School. Koenigs was from Mount Calvary, Zoch from Eldorado, and Schwartz lives in Fond du Lac. The Sheriff’s office and emergency personnel involved in the response express their heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, classmates and other loved ones grieving from the tragedy.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAY, WI — A single vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County ends with the death of an Eldorado teenager and leaves two other teens from the Mount Calvary area hospitalized. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah around 3:25 Saturday morning. Investigators say the vehicle the three teens were traveling in was westbound on Golf Course Drive at a high rate of speed when it went out of control and struck a tree. A 16-year-old boy, who was driving the vehicle, and a 16-year-old girl in the back seat, where taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The names of the teens have not been released. They’re identified as students from Fond du Lac High School, St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac and Laconia High School in Rosendale. Officials at all three schools have been notified to help other students as needed.
