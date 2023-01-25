PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court Justice sentenced James Grilli, 39, of Woonsocket, to life in prison for killing a mother of two with his car in August of 2020. Grilli pleaded nolo contendere to one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting on Monday, avoiding a trial, and was sentenced to life at the Adult Correctional Institutions by Superior Court Justice Richard Raspallo.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO