Easton, MA

Woonsocket Call

Rhode Island officer acquitted in shooting of teenager

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer who was off duty and out of uniform when he shot the 18-year-old driver of a car he had witnessed speeding past him on the highway was acquitted by a jury Thursday of several charges. Pawtucket Officer Daniel Dolan, 40,...
WEST GREENWICH, RI
Woonsocket Call

Woonsocket man gets life in prison for 2020 murder

PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court Justice sentenced James Grilli, 39, of Woonsocket, to life in prison for killing a mother of two with his car in August of 2020. Grilli pleaded nolo contendere to one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting on Monday, avoiding a trial, and was sentenced to life at the Adult Correctional Institutions by Superior Court Justice Richard Raspallo.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Woonsocket Call

Council addresses mobile health unit cease and desist

WOONSOCKET – Half a dozen leaders of human service and substance abuse treatment organizations spoke at Monday night’s City Council meeting after news broke of a cease and desist order served to the mobile health unit operating on Clinton Street. The mobile health unit is operated by CODAC...
WOONSOCKET, RI

