At the height of lockdown, SG Lewis did something unusual for an artist, even by pandemic standards: He finished his first full-length studio album, then immediately began making his second. Related Takeover Tuesday Playlist: SG Lewis Sets Up the Perfect Coachella Afterparty With Kaytranada… 01/26/2023 On a Zoom call two days before the 2022 Christmas holiday, Lewis admits with a laugh that he always intended to take a break from producing after wrapping that debut, 2021’s times, acknowledging that traditional touring cycles would “almost dictate a break from the studio anyway.” But neither touring nor anything else in that period were traditional. If they had...

12 HOURS AGO