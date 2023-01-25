ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biig Piig enters her rave new world

You might not be able to tell from her rave-inspired debut mixtape, but Jessica Smyth – AKA Biig Piig – is ready to settle. Having already lived in Ireland, Spain and LA, the nomadic 25-year-old is now planning to stay put in London. “You can’t run away,” she tells NME over coffee in Hackney. “Things always catch up.”
Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”

Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
NME Radio Roundup 23 January 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Kelela & Miley Cyrus

Earlier this month Miley Cyrus dropped ‘Flowers’, a slice of funk-flecked goodness that serves as our first glimpse of her incoming eighth record ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. Over swooning synths and a slinky bassline Cyrus offers up empowering lyrics of self-love, declaring: “I can love me better than you can”. An immediate smash (the track hit number one in the UK charts last week), it was a must-add to the NME Radio playlists this week.
Black Eyed Peas Sue Toymaker for Turning ‘My Humps’ Song Into ‘My Poops’

Black Eyed Peas and their music publishing company, BMG Rights Management, are suing a toy company for turning their multi-platinum smash, "My Humps," into "My Poops." According to court documents obtained by XXL, BMG Rights Management, who owns 75 percent of the copyright for Black Eyed Peas' 2005 hit "My Humps," took toymaker MGA Entertainment Inc. to court on Thursday (Jan. 19) seeking at least $10 million in damages. The major publishing company is of the belief that MGA Entertainment's popular line of toys, Poopie Slime Surprise, infringed upon their rights to "My Humps" by changing the lyrics of the song to "My Poops" without proper authorization.
Richard Dawson Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour

Richard Dawson has announced his first-ever tour of the United States. The English singer-songwriter will perform headlining sets in New York and Los Angeles; he’ll also open for the metal band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at select East Coast stops on their international tour. Find the full list of tour dates below.
Who Is SG Lewis? On His Highly Personal (And Yacht Rock-Inspired) New LP, The U.K. Producer Is Figuring It Out Along With Us

At the height of lockdown, SG Lewis did something unusual for an artist, even by pandemic standards: He finished his first full-length studio album, then immediately began making his second. Related Takeover Tuesday Playlist: SG Lewis Sets Up the Perfect Coachella Afterparty With Kaytranada… 01/26/2023 On a Zoom call two days before the 2022 Christmas holiday, Lewis admits with a laugh that he always intended to take a break from producing after wrapping that debut, 2021’s times, acknowledging that traditional touring cycles would “almost dictate a break from the studio anyway.”  But neither touring nor anything else in that period were traditional. If they had...
Paul McCartney’s Long-Lost Photos Capturing Beatlemania to Exhibit in London

Hundreds of long-lost photographs taken by Paul McCartney and capturing the onset of Beatlemania will exhibit at London’s National Portrait Gallery this June. “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of The Storm” features McCartney’s own unearthed and never-before-seen snapshots of the Beatles from December 1963 to February 1964, a three-month stretch that saw the Fab Four playing The Ed Sullivan Show, as well as celebrating George Harrison’s 21st birthday. According to National Portrait Gallery director Dr. Nicholas Cullinan, McCartney approached the gallery after rediscovering the photographs in 2020. “He said he’d found these photographs that he remembers taking but thought had...
