Cape Cod Chronicle
Study Lays Out Recreation Failures, Needs
ORLEANS – There's great enthusiasm in Orleans for elevating and building upon the town's recreation programming. But a draft study presented to the select board last week says the town lacks the resources and organization needed to do so. A lack of staffing, ineffective leadership, a questionable organizational structure...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Rockland Trust To Close Downtown Branch
CHATHAM — Starting with the Chatham Trust Company, there's been a bank at the Chatham rotary continuously since 1955, but that could change when the current tenant, Rockland Trust, completes its lease in April. If no other bank takes over the space, it would be the first time in decades that Chatham has had only one full-service bank in town.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster To Outsource Pool Management
BREWSTER — With lifeguards in short supply regionally, the town anticipates staffing will be the greatest challenge facing the summer opening of the former Sea Camps outdoor swimming pool. For that reason, the pool would be accessible only to 100 residents during its first season. "We want to make...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Our View: Following Vail
Solutions to the ongoing housing crisis are proving elusive. Building new units is a slow process, and building them at any meaningful scale more difficult still. Some towns, like Wellfleet, have instituted buy-down programs which underwrite the purchase of entry-level homes for first-time buyers, but that one-at-a-time approach, while immensely helpful to those who benefit, also barely makes a dent in the problem.
capeandislands.org
Health of Cape Cod waters continues to decline: new report
Water quality has declined on the Cape — again. That’s according to the fourth annual State of the Waters report from the Association to Preserve Cape Cod (APCC). It looks at ponds, estuaries, embayments, and drinking water. To fully unpack it all, CAI’s Eve Zuckoff talked with APCC’s executive director Andrew Gottlieb on the shores of Santuit Pond in Mashpee.
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives
The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
Cape Cod Chronicle
No Liquor License Renewal For Summer House Café
HARWICH — The selectmen made it clear last week they will not renew a seasonal liquor license for the Summer House Café unless the owners take major steps to show they can meet the public need. Though it has held a license for the past two years, the business has never opened its doors.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Waterways Committee Seeks To Get A Line Around Town Landings
CHATHAM — Before they can make a recommendation about parking at Cow Yard town landing, the waterways advisory committee needs a plot plan to show them exactly where it's located and how large it is. Meeting last week to start its task for reviewing parking at Cow Yard and...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Town Addressing Lead Exposure At DPW
ORLEANS — Efforts are underway to safely clean up exposed lead in a work area at the public works garage. But the select board wants to know why its membership wasn't properly informed of the issue. Select Board member Mark Mathison first raised questions about the lead in December....
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Orleans Officials Delve Into Phase Three Sewer Planning
ORLEANS – Voters at the annual town meeting in May could be asked to support funding to design the town's next phase of sewer work. The latest phase would cover approximately 300 properties in the areas of Crystal Lake, Pilgrim Lake, Lonnie's Pond and Arey's Pond, as well as a portion of Meetinghouse Pond that was not covered in the second phase of sewering.
hbsdealer.com
Koopman Lumber looks to April opening on Cape Cod
Renovations are underway at a former antique center, which will be transformed into Koopman’s 12th location. Koopman Lumber has revealed additional insights about its 12th location set to open on Cape Cod this spring. The family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Historical Society Transitions From Exhibits To Research, For Now
HARWICH — The front steps to Brooks Academy are gone and so are the in-person visits to the Harwich Historical Society’s museum. With the new foundation work underway to shore up the historic structure, the society will be functioning remotely. “Since the foundation repair and excavation on the...
capeandislands.org
Goodbye, one-way streets. This city planner is redrawing Hyannis
HYANNIS—It can be tough to get around here, whether on foot or by car. Among the solutions: Get rid of one-way streets and bring back two-way travel. An overhaul is headed to Main Street and nearby roads and intersections over the next two years, as the town of Barnstable works to make travel safer for walkers, bicyclists, and drivers.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Residents Want Saquatucket Sidewalk Project Extended East To Julian Road
HARWICH – The plan to extend a sidewalk from Harwich Port to Saquatucket Harbor was well received by local residents during a design presentation last week. In fact, residents wanted to see the state expand the project and provide additional amenities. The project calls for a five-foot sidewalk on...
Cape Cod Chronicle
VEX Robotics A Growing Passion For Monomoy, Nauset Students
NORTH EASTHAM — Make your way to a local gymnasium, ice rink or playing field and you’ll likely find a couple Cape Cod high school sports teams competing against each other. The teams likely approach their competition with a fierce intensity, grit and determination: three qualities that are...
capeandislands.org
New canal bridges just became more likely. Here’s why
As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
Cape Cod Chronicle
Powers Apologizes for Actions As Housing Trust Chair
HARWICH — Town Administrator Joseph Powers, acting as chairman of the affordable housing trust, issued an apology for his actions in the affordable housing trust session on Jan. 17. That session contained very combative dialogue between Powers and member Judith Underwood, and ended abruptly. The lack of progress in...
capeandislands.org
Eagles and Ospreys
If you found yourself heading out to the hinterlands of Outer Cape Cod in the last week, your eagle eyes may have noticed some hulking shapes atop one of the Osprey nests by the Orleans rotary, the ones in the powerlines that cross Cedar Pond. Did the Ospreys hear that winter never set in and decide to return early? Or are gulls just way bigger than you realized? No, those big birds are in fact a pair of adult Bald Eagles, and they are the latest examples of a housing market trend I have been noting for a few years – eagles squatting in Osprey nests.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lawsuit against Stop & Shop dismissed
A complaint filed last summer in opposition to Edgartown Stop & Shop’s expansion project was dismissed Tuesday. The lawsuit, filed with Dukes County Superior Court on July 11 by Benjamin Hall Sr., names Stop & Shop, the Edgartown building inspector, Stop & Shop’s local attorney Geoghan Coogan, William J. Cummings, WJG Realty Trust, and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission in the complaint.
