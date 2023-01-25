Read full article on original website
Cape Cod Chronicle
Athlete Of The Week: Zachary Martin
OSTERVILLE — Between the nerves that come with playing at a higher level and having less experience than the upperclassmen, freshmen rarely separate themselves as difference-makers at the varsity level. However, being a freshman hasn’t held back Zach Martin, the Monomoy guard who has made a splash this winter...
capeandislands.org
Eagles and Ospreys
If you found yourself heading out to the hinterlands of Outer Cape Cod in the last week, your eagle eyes may have noticed some hulking shapes atop one of the Osprey nests by the Orleans rotary, the ones in the powerlines that cross Cedar Pond. Did the Ospreys hear that winter never set in and decide to return early? Or are gulls just way bigger than you realized? No, those big birds are in fact a pair of adult Bald Eagles, and they are the latest examples of a housing market trend I have been noting for a few years – eagles squatting in Osprey nests.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Letters To The Editor: Jan. 26, 2023
Recently the Harwich Selectmen questioned the need for a strategic/capital plan for our public buildings. They also appear to question the initiative and actions of people that began efforts in this area. I realized our selectmen are not experts in the domain of physical asset capital planning and management, however,...
nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
Eater
Slurp Oysters All Winter Long at Island Creek’s New Indoor Raw Bar
The oyster obsessives at Island Creek Oysters are adding an indoor raw bar to their sprawling farm operation on the South Shore. There’s been an outdoor raw bar available for years at the farm — which is located at 403 Washington Street, in Duxbury — but this will be the first time that customers have access to a year-round raw bar on site. The bar, which opens on Friday, January 27, is stocked with Island Creek’s own oysters as well as Aunt Dotty oysters from nearby Saquish, plus other comforting seafood dishes including clam chowder, ceviche, and a seafood cocktail with oysters, shrimp, salmon, and clams. The warmly lit, wood-paneled space is dotted with couches and cushions to lounge on while looking out across Duxbury Bay.
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
Cape Cod Chronicle
Push Comes To Shove Over Wing Island Boardwalk
BREWSTER — A group of adamant residents, many of them Friends of Wing Island members, has petitioned for a special town meeting well ahead of the May 1 spring town meeting to settle the fate of the proposed Wing Island boardwalk. Liz Perry and Carl Ahlstrom IV, whom the...
hbsdealer.com
Koopman Lumber looks to April opening on Cape Cod
Renovations are underway at a former antique center, which will be transformed into Koopman’s 12th location. Koopman Lumber has revealed additional insights about its 12th location set to open on Cape Cod this spring. The family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store...
WCVB
High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales
WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
WCVB
Boston Globe
Hilderbabes take Nantucket
A Hilderbabe’s pilgrimage to Nantucket is like a Potterhead’s trip to Hogwarts, only this mecca isn’t a film set; it’s a real place. On a Friday night in January, Elin Hilderbrand strode into the ballroom of the Nantucket Hotel wearing a fuchsia sundress, jeweled flip-flops and a smile as twinkly as the disco ball over her head.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster To Outsource Pool Management
BREWSTER — With lifeguards in short supply regionally, the town anticipates staffing will be the greatest challenge facing the summer opening of the former Sea Camps outdoor swimming pool. For that reason, the pool would be accessible only to 100 residents during its first season. "We want to make...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Our View: Following Vail
Solutions to the ongoing housing crisis are proving elusive. Building new units is a slow process, and building them at any meaningful scale more difficult still. Some towns, like Wellfleet, have instituted buy-down programs which underwrite the purchase of entry-level homes for first-time buyers, but that one-at-a-time approach, while immensely helpful to those who benefit, also barely makes a dent in the problem.
DA: Two children found dead inside Duxbury home, mother & infant hospitalized with injuries
DUXBURY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a double-death investigation after two children were found dead inside a Duxbury home on Tuesday night. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz confirmed three children, under the age of five were found unconscious inside the home by police around 6:15 p.m. A 5-year-old girl...
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
Cape Cod Chronicle
Study Lays Out Recreation Failures, Needs
ORLEANS – There's great enthusiasm in Orleans for elevating and building upon the town's recreation programming. But a draft study presented to the select board last week says the town lacks the resources and organization needed to do so. A lack of staffing, ineffective leadership, a questionable organizational structure...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Historical Society Transitions From Exhibits To Research, For Now
HARWICH — The front steps to Brooks Academy are gone and so are the in-person visits to the Harwich Historical Society’s museum. With the new foundation work underway to shore up the historic structure, the society will be functioning remotely. “Since the foundation repair and excavation on the...
Whitman, Massachusetts, Police Compliment Hilarious License Plate
Police departments around the country haven't always been on the best of terms with citizens for the last handful of years. It's truly been a wild ride and what the media tosses out to the public most is all the negativity (for any topic, really.) Which makes any police officer...
