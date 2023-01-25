Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Why Celtics’ Robert Williams shouted out Danny Ainge: ‘The best ability is availability’
MIAMI — When Robert Williams III tweaked his knee against the Raptors last Saturday, there was some initial worry as he was listed with left knee hyperextension. That’s the same knee he had offseason surgery on that also kept him out for the majority of the season. But...
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery
Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics searching for big man on NBA trade market
Frontcourt depth is important in the NBA playoffs when the game slows down and things like halfcourt defense and rebounding become even more critical to winning games. And it sounds like the Boston Celtics are looking to upgrade in that area ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Chris Haynes...
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Celtics Injury Report Against The Heat
The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game.
Jaylen Brown misses key free throws, Celtics suffer third straight loss
The Boston Celtics suffered their third straight loss Thursday night, falling to the New York Knicks 120-117 in overtime. They had plenty of missed opportunities, including a pair of missed free throws from Jaylen Brown late in OT.
WDSU
New Orleans Pelicans welcome back Brandon Ingram for game against Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram will make his highly anticipated return to the Smoothie King Center Wednesday. Ingram has been battling a prolonged toe injury but is expected to return for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. He sustained the injury earlier...
Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic said he could still feel a slight difference between the injured left hamstring that sidelined him for two games and his healthy one when he returned to Denver's lineup. Not that it stopped him from notching his 15th triple-double of the season, or...
‘You can’t do that!’: Joe Mazzulla’s absurd trash talk at Marcus Smart will leave Celtics fans confused
The Boston Celtics received a bit of unfortunate news when Marcus Smart revealed that he’d likely be out for at least a week after suffering an ankle injury against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. However, amid the Celtics’ strong 2022-23 campaign, the vibes in their locker room remain immaculate. As a matter of fact, head coach Joe Mazzulla even saw it fit to joke around with his injured starting point guard with a confusing yet hilarious taunt.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Heat takeaways: Fourth-quarter rut costs shorthanded C's
The shorthanded Boston Celtics couldn't close out the Miami Heat as they wrapped up their road trip with a deflating loss. Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management), Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons), and Al Horford (low back stiffness) were unavailable for Tuesday's matchup at Miami-Dade Arena. Miami also was shorthanded with Jimmy Butler (lower back tightness) out.
Boston Brewin'! Knicks' Stars Silence NBA-Best Celtics
The New York Knicks overcame a slow start to earn a convincing win over the league-leading Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
Knicks snap 4-game losing streak with a character win over Cavs
Julius Randle shot the lights out while Isaiah Hartenstein came up with big defensive plays down the stretch as the New York Knicks snapped their four-game losing streak. Hartenstein foiled Donovan Mitchell twice inside the final minute — the last turned out to be the biggest difference maker — to preserve Randle’s big night as the Knicks held on to a gritty 105-103 win Tuesday night in front of an electric sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd.
thecomeback.com
Red Sox make shocking decision on former All-Star reliever
The Boston Red Sox had a disappointing season in 2022, finishing at the bottom of the AL East with a 78-84. They made a number of acquisitions in free agency to shake things up in 2023, but it appears former All-Star reliever Matt Barnes will not be a part of those plans.
Celtics trade rumors: Jakob Poeltl ‘downplayed’ as potential option (report)
The Celtics are on the search for a big man ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has emerged as a potential name for Boston. But Poeltl was “downplayed” as a potential Celtics trade target by outside executives, according to The Athletic’s Jay King. Poeltl is currently averaging 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Spurs.
chatsports.com
Preview: New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Game #50 1/26/23
New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Thursday, January 26, 2023. The Celtics host the New York Knicks for the second of four meetings this season. The Celtics won the first meeting at New York 133-118 on November 5. They will meet again at Madison Square Garden on March 1. They will meet again in Boston on February 27. They tied the series 2-2 last season with each team winning twice on their home court.
Red Sox designate reliever Matt Barnes for assignment
Following Xander Bogaerts' exit, Barnes was the longest-tenured player on the Red Sox roster. The Red Sox are moving on from the longest-tenured player on their roster. Reliever Matt Barnes was designated for assignment on Tuesday, removing him from the 40-man roster. The 32-year-old righty played nine seasons in Boston,...
Comments / 0