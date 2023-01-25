ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

countylinemagazine.com

Laugh With Jim Breuer in Longview

Former Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Jim Breuer performs “Freedom of Laughter” at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10, at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center in Longview. Breuer’s latest shows include the comedy specials “And Laughter For All” (2013) on EPIX and “Comic Frenzy” (2015) on Amazon Prime.
LONGVIEW, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Buffalo Soldiers Exhibit Honors Artist Bob Snead

Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA) features the exhibit Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas through April 15. The LMFA exhibit is the first of Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020 at age 84. With many of the first paintings now in private collections, the Texas Governor’s Mansion, and donated or loaned to art entities across the country, it has been three decades since a large collection of his art has been shown outside of El Paso.
LONGVIEW, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Townes Van Zandt Tribute Takes Place in Ben Wheeler

The fifth annual Tribute to Townes Van Zandt takes place from 2-4 p.m. March 5 at The Forge Bar & Grill in Ben Wheeler. Presented by the Van Zandt Arts & Cultural District Foundation, performers pay tribute to the most influential Texas songwriter of the 20th century. This year’s show...
BEN WHEELER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: January 26-29

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Marion from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Marion from the SPCA of East Texas. Marion is a beautiful pointer-lab mix with a birth date of Oct. 27, 2022. She was born from an unexpected litter of 13 and her owner reached out to the SPCA of East Texas for help.. She has the perfect temperament and she will make an excellent family dog. She is very sweet, gentle and smart! With some basic training she will be the perfect house pup for one lucky family!
TYLER, TX
CBS19

UT Tyler University Academy in Longview announces expansion

LONGVIEW, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy announced that its Longview campus has expanded to offer 130 additional openings for the 2023-24 school year. The campus will be adding two kindergarten classes and one additional classroom for each grade one through four. Interested families are...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
LONGVIEW, TX
LoneStar 92

Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks

Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Family Circle of Care shares services they offer for East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lisa Polomsky with Family Circle of Care joined East Texas Live to share the types of services they offer for East Texans. Family Circle of Care is a federally qualified health center with six clinics in Tyler, Jacksonville, and Athens received the nation’s highest clinical quality recognition – The Gold Quality Leader Award – which is awarded to the top 10% of all community health centers in the country.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 20 – Jan. 23

Deputies charged Destiny Caillouet, 34, of Henderson, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Caillouet was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $20,000 bond. Deputies charged Miguel Angel Espinosa Rangel, 27, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?

Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘No imminent danger’ at Grand Saline ISD after middle schooler allegedly threatened to bring gun, officials say

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – There is “no imminent danger” to any Grand Saline ISD students after a middle schooler allegedly said they would bring a gun to school, the district’s superintendent said. Micah Lewis, Grand Saline ISD superintendent, said the situation where a middle school student allegedly said over the weekend “he might bring […]
GRAND SALINE, TX

