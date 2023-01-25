Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Hope ChandlerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Related
countylinemagazine.com
Laugh With Jim Breuer in Longview
Former Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Jim Breuer performs “Freedom of Laughter” at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10, at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center in Longview. Breuer’s latest shows include the comedy specials “And Laughter For All” (2013) on EPIX and “Comic Frenzy” (2015) on Amazon Prime.
countylinemagazine.com
Buffalo Soldiers Exhibit Honors Artist Bob Snead
Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA) features the exhibit Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas through April 15. The LMFA exhibit is the first of Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020 at age 84. With many of the first paintings now in private collections, the Texas Governor’s Mansion, and donated or loaned to art entities across the country, it has been three decades since a large collection of his art has been shown outside of El Paso.
Dr. Khaliah Camacho Ali doesn't deliver on $1 million donation to Texas African American Museum in Tyler, leaders say
TYLER, Texas — It's been nearly a year since the Texas African American Museum got a the surprise of a lifetime — the pledge of a $1 million donation from Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, the former wife of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. "Dr. Ali made the announcement that...
countylinemagazine.com
Townes Van Zandt Tribute Takes Place in Ben Wheeler
The fifth annual Tribute to Townes Van Zandt takes place from 2-4 p.m. March 5 at The Forge Bar & Grill in Ben Wheeler. Presented by the Van Zandt Arts & Cultural District Foundation, performers pay tribute to the most influential Texas songwriter of the 20th century. This year’s show...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: January 26-29
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
inforney.com
Board: Texas African American Museum in Tyler never received $1 million donation from Camacho-Ali
The Texas African American Museum in Tyler never received the $1 million promised by Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, the Empowerment Community Development Corporation announced Tuesday. Nearly one year ago, Camacho-Ali announced the donation in February 2022 at the inaugural Texas African American Museum and Empowerment Community...
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
How Does Fireball Whisky Get Away with Selling Tiny Bottles In Tyler, TX?
The first time I saw those tiny bottles of "Fireball Whisky" for sale at a gas station here in Tyler, TX, I thought to myself "Wait a minute, they can't sell liquor in Tyler," then never gave it another thought. Well it turns out the "How" behind Fireball getting their...
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Marion from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Marion from the SPCA of East Texas. Marion is a beautiful pointer-lab mix with a birth date of Oct. 27, 2022. She was born from an unexpected litter of 13 and her owner reached out to the SPCA of East Texas for help.. She has the perfect temperament and she will make an excellent family dog. She is very sweet, gentle and smart! With some basic training she will be the perfect house pup for one lucky family!
UT Tyler University Academy in Longview announces expansion
LONGVIEW, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy announced that its Longview campus has expanded to offer 130 additional openings for the 2023-24 school year. The campus will be adding two kindergarten classes and one additional classroom for each grade one through four. Interested families are...
Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks
Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
ketk.com
Family Circle of Care shares services they offer for East Texans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lisa Polomsky with Family Circle of Care joined East Texas Live to share the types of services they offer for East Texans. Family Circle of Care is a federally qualified health center with six clinics in Tyler, Jacksonville, and Athens received the nation’s highest clinical quality recognition – The Gold Quality Leader Award – which is awarded to the top 10% of all community health centers in the country.
Former Texas shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Saturday, saying 35-year-old Oscar Aristides Garcia was sentenced Wednesday. Garcia pleaded guilty to murder in October and agreed to […]
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
theeasttexasweekend.com
People from all over the country drive to get a piece of these pies
Oxbow Bakery in Palestine, Texas was opened over a decade ago by Becky Wolfe. Shortly after, her son David Wolfe decided to hop on board. Now, this mother-son duo work nearly 7 days a week, each and every week, to provide all of East Texas with their delicious, homemade pies.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 20 – Jan. 23
Deputies charged Destiny Caillouet, 34, of Henderson, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Caillouet was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $20,000 bond. Deputies charged Miguel Angel Espinosa Rangel, 27, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15...
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?
Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
‘No imminent danger’ at Grand Saline ISD after middle schooler allegedly threatened to bring gun, officials say
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – There is “no imminent danger” to any Grand Saline ISD students after a middle schooler allegedly said they would bring a gun to school, the district’s superintendent said. Micah Lewis, Grand Saline ISD superintendent, said the situation where a middle school student allegedly said over the weekend “he might bring […]
Comments / 1