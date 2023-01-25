TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Marion from the SPCA of East Texas. Marion is a beautiful pointer-lab mix with a birth date of Oct. 27, 2022. She was born from an unexpected litter of 13 and her owner reached out to the SPCA of East Texas for help.. She has the perfect temperament and she will make an excellent family dog. She is very sweet, gentle and smart! With some basic training she will be the perfect house pup for one lucky family!

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO