Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Winnsboro Fire Department Responds to Apartment Fire and Head-on CollisionTiffany TillemaWinnsboro, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Hope ChandlerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
countylinemagazine.com
Laugh With Jim Breuer in Longview
Former Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Jim Breuer performs “Freedom of Laughter” at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10, at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center in Longview. Breuer’s latest shows include the comedy specials “And Laughter For All” (2013) on EPIX and “Comic Frenzy” (2015) on Amazon Prime.
countylinemagazine.com
Stephanie Nickel Art Featured at Gallery Main Street
Stephanie Nickel combines collage, printmaking, and mixed media to produce expressive works that combine lettering, shading, and depth for a unique visual impact. Her new exhibit at Gallery Main Street in downtown Tyler is titled Stephanie Nickel: Lean In and is on display through March 6. Gallery Main Street fans...
countylinemagazine.com
Oaklea Mansion: Fall in Love With History in Winnsboro
Oklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast offers a unique historic experience near downtown Winnsboro that is both elegant and luxurious. The grand historic home was built by Marcus Dewitt Carlock Sr. in 1903 for the purpose of entertaining guests. Serving as the Carlock family home for almost a century, it became known as the Carlock House.
23 Perfect Places For A Romantic East Texas Valentine’s Dinner
Now is the time to make those Valentine's Day dinner reservations! You'll want to act upon this sooner than later or you could be having Valentine's Day dinner with your significant other at a drive-thru near you or at your own dinner table. There's nothing wrong with that at all, but there are certain expectations for some people when it comes to Valentine's Day dinner.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: January 26-29
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Marion from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Marion from the SPCA of East Texas. Marion is a beautiful pointer-lab mix with a birth date of Oct. 27, 2022. She was born from an unexpected litter of 13 and her owner reached out to the SPCA of East Texas for help.. She has the perfect temperament and she will make an excellent family dog. She is very sweet, gentle and smart! With some basic training she will be the perfect house pup for one lucky family!
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
Athens to Gain Dutch Bros
Hot and cold coffee drinks, smoothies, energy drinks, and more will be available at this quick-serve shop.
countylinemagazine.com
Hampton House: Jewelry Business Creates Lasting Success
With five children, a husband, and a family insulation business, Angela Hampton registered for jewelry classes during a busy time of her life. “Wesley (her husband) told me to chase my dream,” Angela says. Having taken numerous art courses at the University of Arkansas when she was younger, Angela’s...
countylinemagazine.com
Townes Van Zandt Tribute Takes Place in Ben Wheeler
The fifth annual Tribute to Townes Van Zandt takes place from 2-4 p.m. March 5 at The Forge Bar & Grill in Ben Wheeler. Presented by the Van Zandt Arts & Cultural District Foundation, performers pay tribute to the most influential Texas songwriter of the 20th century. This year’s show...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?
Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
KLTV
Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
Worth earns All-State
Worth earns All-State Image Olivia Worth, TDEA honoree Don Wallace Managing Editor Wed, 01/25/2023 - 05:51 Subhead Named one of best dancers by TPEA ...
UT Tyler University Academy in Longview announces expansion
LONGVIEW, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy announced that its Longview campus has expanded to offer 130 additional openings for the 2023-24 school year. The campus will be adding two kindergarten classes and one additional classroom for each grade one through four. Interested families are...
This Banana Pudding in Chandler, TX Is Made Fresh Daily!
When I first saw the picture of this banana pudding on social media, my mouth began to water instantly. I’ve never wanted to eat banana pudding so bad in my life, and after speaking to the staff at the restaurant and hearing the story behind this amazing dessert, it makes me want to drive to Chandler, Texas right now. This heavenly dessert is made fresh daily by the good folks at Nettie’s Southern Kitchen.
KLTV
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
Alleged intoxicated driver crashes into Tyler Jason’s Deli
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into the dining room of a Tyler Jason’s Deli Monday night, police said. The wreck happened at the Tyler restaurant at 4913 South Broadway Avenue at about 11:20 p.m., and the driver was arrested on the scene, Jason’s Deli […]
Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks
Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
inforney.com
Board: Texas African American Museum in Tyler never received $1 million donation from Camacho-Ali
The Texas African American Museum in Tyler never received the $1 million promised by Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, the Empowerment Community Development Corporation announced Tuesday. Nearly one year ago, Camacho-Ali announced the donation in February 2022 at the inaugural Texas African American Museum and Empowerment Community...
Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
Comments / 0