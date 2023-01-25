ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man convicted of beating his infant son to death denied parole

A Fall River man with a concerning criminal history has been denied parole concerning the death of his infant son. According to the Board, on June 6, 2007, in Bristol County Superior Court, a then 32-year-old Christopher Cerce pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of second-degree murder in the death of his infant son, James. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Homeless man sentenced for violently assaulting girlfriend

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Office said Thursday that a homeless man was sentenced to prison last week for violently assaulting his girlfriend. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. On Aug. 20,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 44, sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 44-year-old man has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl. District Attorney Tom Quinn said Kenny Gonzalez was arrested by New Bedford police in September 2022...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YAHOO!

Fourth man arrested in Quincy shooting death; police still searching for 3 others

QUINCY − A fourth suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Jordan Wiggins, 32, at the Elevation Apartments in Quincy almost six months ago. Dante Clarke, 23, of Brockton, was arrested by police this week at a Wareham hotel. He was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on 16 charges, including murder, masked armed robbery, kidnapping with intent to extort and misleading an investigator. He is being held without bail until a pretrial conference March 6.
QUINCY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 25-year-old after chasing him down, firing series of shots

A Massachusetts man has been convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting another man while robbing him of his jewelry in January 2020. According to the District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Derell Guy of Lynn was found guilty of first-degree murder on the theories of extreme atrocity and cruelty, and of felony murder. An Essex Superior Court jury sitting in Lawrence also convicted Guy of armed robbery.
LYNN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized

A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Principal says Attleboro student brought knife on bus

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — An Attleboro student is accused of bringing a knife onto a school bus on Thursday. The principal of Attleboro High School, Jeffrey Cateon, said faculty members were informed of the incident from a bus driver. According to Cateon, the bus driver immediately confiscated the knife...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Newport police search for vandalism suspect, ask for public's help

(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is investigating a couple of vandalism incidents that occurred at a local bank. Police said the Citizens Bank at 8 Washington Square has been the target of vandalism twice. The department also released images of a potential suspect that it is asking for...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Woonsocket man sentenced to life in prison for deadly hit-and-run

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that a Woonsocket man was sentenced to life in prison for murder. Attorney General Peter Neronha said James Grilli entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

RI Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of 43-Year-Old Mother of Two

A Woonsocket man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to life in prison after pleading to the murder of 43-year-old Erika Belcourt in Woonsocket in 2020. At a hearing on January 23, 2023, James Grilli, (age 39) entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.
WOONSOCKET, RI

