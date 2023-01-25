Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man convicted of beating his infant son to death denied parole
A Fall River man with a concerning criminal history has been denied parole concerning the death of his infant son. According to the Board, on June 6, 2007, in Bristol County Superior Court, a then 32-year-old Christopher Cerce pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of second-degree murder in the death of his infant son, James. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
ABC6.com
Homeless man sentenced for violently assaulting girlfriend
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Office said Thursday that a homeless man was sentenced to prison last week for violently assaulting his girlfriend. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. On Aug. 20,...
ABC6.com
Man, 44, sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 44-year-old man has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl. District Attorney Tom Quinn said Kenny Gonzalez was arrested by New Bedford police in September 2022...
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff Rounding Up Support For New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail Closure
Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux plans to host state lawmakers and local politicians at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Friday as he tries to secure their buy-in for his proposal to close the much-maligned facility and move the people incarcerated there to a retrofitted building on the Bristol County House of Correction campus.
Fall River Man Who Shook Baby to Death Denied Parole
FALL RIVER — More than 15 years after getting a life sentence for murder, a Fall River man who killed his infant son by shaking and hitting him in 2007 has been denied parole. Christopher Cerce was 30 years old when he struck his seven-month-old son James Cerce in...
Man gets up to 12 years in prison for ‘fentanyl delivery service’
A lockbox and safe containing the powerful painkiller was found inside the bedroom of his girlfriend's two children, prosecutors said.
Cape Cod dentist pleads guilty to $1.2 million embezzlement fraud scheme
A Boston man who worked as a dentist in Hyannis pleaded guilty to a $1.2 million embezzlement fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Jack Massarsky, 65, embezzled the $1.2 million from his employer, and fraudulently obtained government benefits in his employer’s name,...
2 men arrested in New Bedford on drug charges
Police arrested two men earlier this week in New Bedford, one of which was wanted for trafficking cocaine.
YAHOO!
Fourth man arrested in Quincy shooting death; police still searching for 3 others
QUINCY − A fourth suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Jordan Wiggins, 32, at the Elevation Apartments in Quincy almost six months ago. Dante Clarke, 23, of Brockton, was arrested by police this week at a Wareham hotel. He was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on 16 charges, including murder, masked armed robbery, kidnapping with intent to extort and misleading an investigator. He is being held without bail until a pretrial conference March 6.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 25-year-old after chasing him down, firing series of shots
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting another man while robbing him of his jewelry in January 2020. According to the District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Derell Guy of Lynn was found guilty of first-degree murder on the theories of extreme atrocity and cruelty, and of felony murder. An Essex Superior Court jury sitting in Lawrence also convicted Guy of armed robbery.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge 49-year old city man with home invasion, assault with knife
“On January 20th, at approximately 7 AM, north-end patrol units were dispatched to 1619 Braley Rd. regarding a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, it was learned that the suspect had confronted his neighbor, pushed his way into his apartment, assaulted him, and attempted to injure him with a knife. The suspect...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Mayor Mitchell, I dare you to spend one night in New Bedford’s Ash Street jail!”
“Mayor Mitchell: spend one night in the Ash Street Jail!. The recently printed comments of Mayor John Mitchell regarding the proposed closure of the New Bedford Ash Street jail and that “the proposal to close Ash Street may or may not ultimately make sense,” are puzzling and disappointing.
Massachusetts dentist pleads guilty to embezzling $1.2M
A dentist from Massachusetts pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.2 million from his employer as well as fraudulently receiving benefits from the government using his employer's name.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized
A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
ABC6.com
Principal says Attleboro student brought knife on bus
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — An Attleboro student is accused of bringing a knife onto a school bus on Thursday. The principal of Attleboro High School, Jeffrey Cateon, said faculty members were informed of the incident from a bus driver. According to Cateon, the bus driver immediately confiscated the knife...
Turnto10.com
Newport police search for vandalism suspect, ask for public's help
(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is investigating a couple of vandalism incidents that occurred at a local bank. Police said the Citizens Bank at 8 Washington Square has been the target of vandalism twice. The department also released images of a potential suspect that it is asking for...
ABC6.com
Woonsocket man sentenced to life in prison for deadly hit-and-run
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that a Woonsocket man was sentenced to life in prison for murder. Attorney General Peter Neronha said James Grilli entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend, mother of two
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Rhode Island man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to life in prison after pleading to the murder of 43-year-old Erika Belcourt in Woonsocket in 2020. At a hearing on Monday, 39-year-old James Grilli of...
Police officer takes stand in own defense at assault trial
Officer Daniel Dolan faces felony assault charges in the June 2021 shooting outside a West Greenwich pizza shop.
GoLocalProv
RI Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of 43-Year-Old Mother of Two
A Woonsocket man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to life in prison after pleading to the murder of 43-year-old Erika Belcourt in Woonsocket in 2020. At a hearing on January 23, 2023, James Grilli, (age 39) entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.
