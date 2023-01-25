ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Mayor: Taunton's credit rating upgraded to AA+ — highest in city's history

By Daniel Schemer, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 1 day ago

TAUNTON — Taunton just received the highest credit rating in the history of the city, Mayor Shaunna O'Connell said.

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) , one of the largest credit rating agencies in the nation, has issued a AA+ rating for Taunton, the second highest rating a municipality can receive.

“This is an incredible accomplishment for our city within three short years. It is clear confirmation of our city's strong financial management and commitment to building a better future,” O’Connell said in a written statement.

At a press conference at City Hall on Jan. 19, O’Connell added, “The upgrade couldn’t have come at a better time for the city as we experience an unprecedented period of growth and development. Our residents will experience investments of millions of dollars back into the places we work, learn, play and live, all while receiving significant savings across many projects.”

The AA+ rating for Taunton means the city will be able to borrow money at lower interest rates than previously.  The city's Chief Financial Officer Patrick Dello Russo said, on average, for every $20 million borrowed, the city will save $1 million from lower interest rates.

Fitting tribute Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22

Kris Silva, president of the Taunton Area Chamber of Commerce, said the higher rating will improve the city’s ability to finance big projects, attract new investors and developers, compete for more grants, allow the city access to new capital options and be able to restructure debt without placing a higher burden on the taxpayers and business community.

Silva added through the O’ Connell administration’s “robust financial practices” and pro-business policies the Chamber of Commerce has seen 50 new member businesses join in the last year.

“We’ve been constantly cutting ribbons,” Silva said.

The CFO explained the AA+ rating means S&P views the city’s financial management as strong and reliable. For years, the city’s rating from S&P stayed one rating lower, at AA, a stable bond rating.

“Before, it was just par for the course. Our polices were viewed as OK,” Dello Russo said.

Peter Frasier from Hilltop Securities, the financial advisor for the city for over 30 years, said the AA+ rating “presents the city’s best face” to businesses and lenders, and “it's historic that Taunton reached this level.”

With the AA+ status, Taunton has the highest credit rating in Southeastern Massachusetts, according to Dello Russo.

City Councilor Phillip Duarte, chair of the Committee on Finance and Salaries, said some of the measures taken over the past few years that contributed to the higher credit rating include improved budgetary controls, a streamlined annual budgetary process, improved financial forecasting, having a capital improvement plan and developing more formulized financial policies.

The S&P Ratings Report for Taunton , dated September 2022, states that audited fiscal 2021 results show “Taunton increased reserves by $9.6 million due to good growth in revenues as well as to cost-containment measures management implemented the previous fiscal year following the onset of the pandemic.”

It added unaudited fiscal 2022 revenues showed the city trending upward “in part due to keeping discretionary expenses at a minimum...which should result in another sizable surplus.”

Dello Russo points to creating and/or modifying standards for the city’s stabilization and reserve accounts, new protocols for its investment policy, developing a 5-year financial forecast, and improving standards for investing in the city’s Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) program as key components that contributed to the city's strong financial standing and credit upgrade.

