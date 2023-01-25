ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Conservatory, Vintage Market host special night of shopping in downtown Monroe

By Dean Cousino
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vGuI_0kQUlCl000

Organizers of the first “Plants After Dark” of 2023 and “Mercantile After Dark” fest in downtown Monroe say they are thrilled with the turnout for the event Friday night.

Stewart Eastman, owner of the Conservatory, a house plant boutique at 21 W. First St. across from The Monroe News, said there were plenty of “happy vibes” from the night-time shopping event at both his business and the Vintage Market Mercantile II located next door.

Both businesses stayed open later than normal, and customers lined up to enter the stores and to buy food from vendors located outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386vZP_0kQUlCl000

Guitarists Mary Ouelette and Denny Harrigan from the Hijinx band provided live entertainment in the plant store. Other businesses joined in the celebration and “downtown was the place to be,” Eastman said.

“It’s so nice to have the community you love come out” for a night of shopping, he said following the two-hour event. “It was electric tonight when so many people came. … I’m ecstatic.”

Rina Belanger and Angie Guzzardo, co-owners of the Mercantile Market II and a similar larger store in Trenton, agreed the evening was a big success.

“I think we’d like to do it again, perhaps around Valentine’s Day,” Belanger said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsbtK_0kQUlCl000

Both Eastman and his business partner, Adam Phillips, said tentative plans are to offer a special night out or “date night” every third Friday through October. It’s possible other businesses may take part as well, they said.

“It’s something we’ve talked about in the community,” Eastman said.

The Conservatory offers common and rare indoor house plants along with classes on repotting. More information is available at theconservatoryshoppe@gmail.com or by calling 734-244-4889.

The Vintage Market II is a carefully curated boutique featuring vintage decor, local goods and everyday provisions. For more information, visit Thevintagemarketmi@gmail.com or call 734-244-4385.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Conservatory, Vintage Market host special night of shopping in downtown Monroe

