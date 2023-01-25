Local businesses, artists support 9 Washington Group

9 Washington Group recently received a grant, furnishing and artwork for its community efforts and workspace.

The organization, which includes the Community Foundation of Monroe County, Monroe County Business Alliance, Downtown Development Association, Court Appointed Child Advocacy (CASA), the Monroe YMCA and Child Care Network, works to bring new business to the Monroe County area.

“Together these groups have worked to identify industries Monroe County should attract to the corridor, action steps that will entice companies to relocate along I-75 and specific development areas along the corridor to improve quality of life,” the organization said. “The strength of Monroe County's economy lies in its geography and infrastructure, strengths that are attractive to business and industry. In order to capitalize on a strategy of future economic development along the I-75 corridor, relationships are key to creating a synergy that benefits where we live, work and play.”

Two businesses and area artists recently donated to the organization.

“With furnishings donated from La-Z-Boy and MTS Seating and artwork provided by Betzi Lievens and students of Meadow Montessori School, we have made 9 Washington St. our home, enjoying much cost sharing of rent, utilities, conference rooms, housekeeping and garbage removal,” 9 Washington Group said.

Recently, the 9 Washington Group received a grant from the DTE Foundation to complete updates to the facility, including additional building security.

“With the help of these businesses, we continue to work closely, collaborating and streamlining our collective programs to help us all better serve the Monroe County community,” 9 Washington Group said.

In 2021, First Merchants Bank asked the then-Monroe County Business Development Corp. (now Monroe County Business Alliance) to be the master lessor on a property they owned at 9 Washington St., allowing these organizations to be housed in the same building.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local businesses, artists support 9 Washington Group