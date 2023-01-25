ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Dean Cousino named Monroe County Fair Parade marshal

By Suzanne Nolan Wisler, The Monroe News
 1 day ago

Dean Cousino is the marshal for the 2023 Monroe County Fair Parade.

Cousino, who covered the fair for 45 years as a reporter with The Monroe News, was selected recently by the 36-member fair board. The parade will kick off this year's fair on July 30.

“The Monroe County Fair has been very fortunate to have Dean report on all the events happening during fair and our off-season events over the years. Dean is a big part of the fair’s history, and he very much deserves this honor,” Darryl Diamond, fair manager, said.

“I'm still in shock and humbled by it,” Cousino said late last week.

For more than four decades, the Monroe County Fair and its board and activities were part of Cousino’s beat at The Monroe News. He retired from the paper in February. He volunteered at the fair's Bingo Barn last year.

Earlier report: After 45 years, Monroe News Reporter Dean Cousino retiring

“I covered the fair, its board of directors and their annual meetings and other activities at the fairgrounds,” Cousino said. “Covering the fair and its many attractions was always a highlight of the year for me, The Monroe News’ staffers and for many longtime followers of the fair.”

In December, Cousino received a plaque from Ned Birkey and the Southeast Michigan Agricultural Advisory Council for his coverage and support of local agriculture issues. The plaque was awarded at the Monroe County Agriculture Banquet in honor of Cousino’s years of covering agriculture, 4-H, Farm Bureau and FFA in the region. At the banquet, Cousino also received a tribute from Roger Bezek, president of the Monroe County Farm Bureau, for his coverage of bureau activities.

In 2001, after 25 years of covering the Monroe County Fair, Cousino received the fair's Meritorious Service Award. Monroe County 4-H’s Larry Metz also earned the honor that year.

“Dean is one of those rare birds who has stuck with a beat and has built a body of knowledge that will be irreplaceable when he leaves. He knows the history, procedures, philosophy and people connected with the fair as well as he knows anything,” Deborah Saul, then-editor of The Monroe News, wrote in a column in 2001. “A Meritorious Service Award from the Monroe County Fair is … an honor, indeed. It stands for an individual's dedication and contribution to the success of the fair."

An Erie native, Cousino was married to the former Coliss Drodt of Ida for 32½ years, until her death in 2016. The couple has three grown children, Rachel (Seth) Hinz of St. Louis, Missouri, Andy (Amy) Cousino of Byron Center, and Bethany Cousino of South Lyon, and six grandchildren. Bethany is engaged to Josh Stoltenberg, and they will be married in September.

A 1973 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central High School, he earned a degree in journalism in 1977 from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant. He joined The News later that year.

Cousino is currently a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monroe, where he does volunteer work. He also is a Stephen Minister for Christian caregiving. He is active with the Auxiliary to Erie Post 3925, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and St. Joseph Council 7413, Knights of Columbus, in Erie.

2023 fair theme chosen

"Neon Lights and Country Nights” is the theme for the 2023 Monroe County Fair.

The name was submitted by the Legacy 4-H Club and was chosen by the Fair Board. Twenty-one themes were entered, Darryl Diamond, fair manager, said.

