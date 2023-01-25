ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

MHS Jazz Band, Jude Stamper holding benefit Feb. 1 for Oaks of Righteousness Shelter

By Suzanne Nolan Wisler, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAuO8_0kQUl0FX00

Jude Stamper wants to help the Oaks of Righteousness Shelter.

The 17-year-old from Monroe is raising money for a replacement shelter transportation van as his Eagle Scout project. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 550 of Monroe.

“The current van is very old and in need of replacing to help those at the shelter get to and from medical appointments, etc.,” Stamper said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ya7z_0kQUl0FX00

According to his project GoFundMe page, Stamper hopes to raise $5,000. As of Tuesday morning, he was about $500 short of the goal.

To raise additional funds, Stamper has organized a benefit concert at the Monroe High School Auditorium. Performing will be the Monroe High School Jazz Band. The concert was originally announced for 7 p.m. tonight, but has been rescheduled to Feb. 1 because of today's winter storm. Stamper plays percussion in the band.

Admission is free, but donations of money and items for Oaks will be accepted.

Items needed include personal hygiene for both genders, disinfectant spray, washcloths, bleach, laundry detergent, body wash, men’s underwear, twin sheet sets, blankets, cleaning supplies and food items such as oatmeal and cereal.

“I ask you to be a part of serving the members of our community that are struggling the most by donating to this fundraising effort,” Stamper said.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: MHS Jazz Band, Jude Stamper holding benefit Feb. 1 for Oaks of Righteousness Shelter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

TFRD: two people safely escape house fire in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 2000 block of Upton Avenue. TFRD says they believe it was an electrical fire.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident

MONROE, Mich. — A recently-graduated high school student from Monroe, Michigan, died Wednesday morning after a car accident, Monroe Public Schools said in a statement. Emma Treadway turned 18 in December and had just started a new job shortly after completing her graduation requirements at Orchard Center High School. She was set to walk the graduation stage in June.
MONROE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Storm Prediction Center gives heavy snow details for Ann Arbor, Detroit area

A mesoscale discussion has issued by the Storm Prediction Center, which is NOAA’s branch for severe weather forecasting. The discussion highlights southeast Lower Michigan for the possibility of 1-inch plus snowfall rates this afternoon inside the purple scalloped area. Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Hillsdale and Monroe are all in the highlighted area of possible heavy snow rates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Storm dumps more than 7 inches of snow in some Metro Detroit areas

Metro Detroiters on Thursday continued to dig out of the first big snowstorm of the season, which dumped more than 7 inches of snow in some areas, and residents can expect to see more accumulation leading into the weekend coupled with cold, the National Weather Service said. A slight chance...
DETROIT, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities

SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
SWANTON, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories expanded; now include Ann Arbor, Oakland County, the Thumb

The Wednesday morning coverage of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories show a slight expansion of meaningful snowfall into the southern half of Lower Michigan. Before we get started with where the official warnings and advisories are located, I want to warn you that snowfall forecasts are now going down an inch in the data I have as of 7:30 a.m. So the warning and advisory areas are warranted but will likely be on the low end of the criteria for a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Popular Southwest Detroit department store reopens nearly four years after devastating fire

(CBS DETROIT) - The owners of a family-owned department store in Southwest Detroit are happy to be back open after a devastating fire forced them to close nearly four years ago."It's been a long journey."From Nice Price to worst nightmare, co-owner Ahmad Al-Hassan says watching the business his father built burn down in 2019 still shakes him to his core."In 1998 we opened here in Southwest (Detroit). I was 13," Al-Hassan says. "On Sunday, April 9th 2019, we got a phone call that there was smoke everywhere. So by the time we got here was about 35 minutes after. It...
DETROIT, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy