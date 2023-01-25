ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Fire Saturday contained to one apartment at Charring Square

By Lisa Vidaurri Bowling, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SG5t7_0kQUkyR300

A fire Saturday night was contained to one apartment at a complex in Monroe Charter Township.

The Monroe Charter Township Fire Rescue Department was dispatched at 6:55 p.m. Saturday to a reported structure fire at the Charring Square apartment complex in the 6000 block of Greenwycke Lane, off South Dixie Highway. Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions and requested a second alarm.

The fire was contained to one unit on the first floor of the two-story apartment building. The resident of the apartment was not home, and the fire had started in a bedroom. It was fully involved when firefighters arrived and the fire alarm was audible, according to Monroe Charter Fire Chief Mark Cherney.

Cherney said crews were able to enter the building through a hallway and prevent the spread of the flames before they reached the second floor. The fire was under control within 20 minutes. Other than the odor of smoke and soot-covered walls, no further damage to the building was reported.

The building is livable in the current condition but residents were evacuated for safety precautions. Six of the seven residents living in the building had places where they could stay. One displaced resident was assisted by the American Red Cross and the resident’s two cats were picked up by Save Monroe Strays, a local animal welfare group.

Cherney said the alarm was dispatched as a high life hazard, which is any location that poses multiple life threats due to lack of mobility of the occupants or difficulty exiting, resulting in multiple agencies assisting. Those agencies included the Bedford Township, Berlin Charter Township, Dundee, Erie Township, Frenchtown Township, Ida, LaSalle Township, London-Maybee-Raisinville and city of Monroe fire departments, along with the Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Cadets Program.

The last fire unit left the scene at 9:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Fire Saturday contained to one apartment at Charring Square

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Wednesday noon time crash in Montgomery injures Hillsdale man

MONTGOMERY, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured on Wednesday when a traffic crash took place in Montgomery. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office reports it happened at about noon on McCallum Street near Moonlot Street. They say 80-year-old Robert Jerry May was traveling east on McCollum when...
MONTGOMERY, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland man finds old artillery shell in basement

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man in Westland called the police department after finding what was thought to be a live artillery shell in his basement.On Jan. 15, officers went to the 5700 block of Wilmer Ave. after receiving a report from an individual who said he found what appeared to be a live artillery shell while cleaning out the home he recently purchased, police said.When police arrived, they saw the item and confirmed it looked like a live shell, and they contacted state police so the bomb squad could report to the scene. Authorities then discovered the item was not live and had previously been disarmed.The Westland Police Department encourages anyone who sees something suspicious, such as an explosive, to contact them.
WESTLAND, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Snow, ice on roads caused almost 50 crashes in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Inclement winter weather took more than 50 vehicles off the road during Wednesday’s snowstorm, though few of those crashes resulted in injuries. Since midnight Jan. 25, Jackson County Central Dispatch has received 49 requests for weather-related crashes caused by a snowstorm that hit the area Wednesday, said Central Dispatch Director Jason Hamman.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police investigating 18-year-old man’s fall from parking structure as suicide

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The death of an 18-year-old Canton man who died falling from a downtown Ann Arbor parking structure is being investigated as suicide, police confirmed. “Security video from the parking garage matches the witness statement – with the video showing the deceased climb over the fencing on top of the structure, then falling to the ground,” Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page wrote in an email to MLive/The Ann Arbor News. “The witness nor did the video show anyone else on the rooftop at the time of the incident.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Here’s what Michigan seniors evacuated from condemned building have faced for 6 months

ADRIAN, MI - Officials alerted dozens of senior residents six months ago that they needed to immediately leave Riverview Terrace Apartments. The apartment building at 400 College Ave. in Adrian was evacuated when the city condemned the building after the discovery of large cracks in the building’s foundation. City and Lenawee County officials worked to find temporary housing for more than 60 residents in the meantime.
ADRIAN, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Track Down Missing Woman

Police tracked through the snow for about 30 minutes before locating a reported suicidal subject and getting her medical attention. Around 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the mobile home park at 475 North Maple Road for a subject who was potentially suicidal and sending text messages showing self-harm. When police arrived at the residence, the woman was gone. Several police officers checked the immediate vicinity for her, scouring the area near the woods and library.
SALINE, MI
13abc.com

Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
FOSTORIA, OH
fox2detroit.com

Westland Kroger manager pepper-sprayed by liquor thief

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman pepper-sprayed a store manager at a Westland Kroger when she was confronted while trying to steal liquor last fall. According to police, the woman and a man put nine bottles of liquor into a large bag shortly after 9:40 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at the store at 36460 Ford Rd. When a manager confronted the pair, the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.
WESTLAND, MI
HometownLife.com

What's up with Sears? Livonia building has been empty since 2020

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect address for the former Sears property. Ever drive by the old Sears in Livonia and wonder what's going on with it?. Us, too. The former Sears, at the corner of Middlebelt and Seven Mile roads, is one of several large...
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say

UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man rented a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Funeral scheduled for Pontiac mother and children who froze to death

Pontiac — Private funeral services have been scheduled for a Pontiac woman and her two young sons who froze to death in a field last weekend. The services for Monica Cannady and her sons, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, are private but a public visitation is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home in Pontiac, 268 N. Perry.
PONTIAC, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy