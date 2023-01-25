ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Monroe News

River Raisin battles commemorated with tactical demonstration, music

By Jay Hathaway
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyNFw_0kQUkxYK00

Hundreds of attendees braved the chilly air Saturday to witness a demonstration and reenactment on the 210th anniversary of the River Raisin battles during the War of 1812.

The festivities were part of an event at the River Raisin National Battlefield Park Visitor Center, 333 N. Dixie Highway. Attendees were treated to music and storytelling by performers Genot Picor & La Compagnie prior to a battlefield reenactment.

Dozens of participants dressed in period-appropriate clothes, armed with replicas of muskets used at the time, and demonstrated weapons inspections before recreating a battle scene for onlookers. During the demonstration and reenactment, a narrator explained weapon technology from that time, some background on the battle, and a retelling of what took place during the battles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uiVOD_0kQUkxYK00

A large, replica cannon fired flank ammunition as the participants fired their muskets. The demonstration reflected the events that took place in January 1883, as American troops sought to gain ground going north toward Fort Detroit, which they had previously lost to British and Native American forces.

On Jan. 18, 1883, the American Army of the Northwest, led by Brig. Gen. James Winchester, took back Frenchtown at the battlefield site during the first Battle of the River Raisin. However, British Col. Henry Proctor quickly responded on Jan. 22, forcing the Americans to surrender after a brutal battle. Then, on Jan. 23, Potawatomi natives who had fought alongside the British killed up to hundreds of wounded American soldiers and citizens, which became known as the River Raisin Massacre.

A flag and wreath-laying ceremony followed, honoring those who took part in the battle. Then, attendees heard a vignette titled “In Defense of General Winchester.” The day concluded with another performance by Genot Picor & La Compagnie.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: River Raisin battles commemorated with tactical demonstration, music

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
Stereogum

French City Appeals To Madonna To Loan Them The Painting It Lost In World War I

There is apparently a good chance that Madonna owns a 19th-century French painting that was thought to be lost during World War I. Now, the city where the painting was lost is asking Madonna to give them back that painting, at least temporarily. According to The Guardian, Jérôme-Martin Langlois painted...
The Atlantic

Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans

When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
msn.com

The Jewish Commando Who Rode a Bicycle Through Normandy to Defeat the Germans

Slide 1 of 7: When you think of the D-Day landings, you likely don't envision bicycle-riding commandos taking the lead and scouting the area ahead of the other units involved. However, that's exactly what happened, with one such man, Peter Masters, being a member of No. 3 Commando - "X" Troop. Initially considered an enemy alien, he and those he served alongside played a pivotal role in the execution of Operation Overlord.
abandonedway.com

An abandoned XVIII century church

This run-down church is in an extremely dilapidated and sad state. But, as often happens, even on the territory of a completely abandoned temple there is a cemetery, in this case, working, which only adds to the dreary atmosphere of the location. Unfortunately, the building has largely lost its interior...
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy